Kiwi distie Chillisoft goes big in Australia with LogRhythm

L-R: Simon Howe (LogRhythm), Patrick Cooper (Chillisoft), Alex Teh (Chillisoft). Credit: IDG/Leon Spencer

Auckland-headquartered specialist cyber security distributor Chillisoft is expanding its presence in the Australian market after extending its Kiwi partnership with security intelligence vendor LogRhythm across the Tasman.



The move sees Chillisoft complement LogRhythm’s existing distributors in Australia, which include Exclusive Networks and Netpolean, the latter of which inked a distribution partnership with LogRhythm in March.

That partnership included all of LogRhythm’s solutions, including the vendor's NextGen security information and event management (SIEM) platform, which contains log management, network monitoring, endpoint monitoring and advanced security analytics.



The new agreement with Chillisoft further accelerates the successful relationship built between the two companies since Chillisoft was appointed distributor for LogRhythm in New Zealand in 2019.

In April, the companies deepened their relationship, with Chillisoft selected by LogRhythm as an Authorised Training Centre provider, claiming to be the first such provider outside the United States.



Notably, the latest expansion of the companies’ relationship marks a turning point for Chillisoft as an emergent distributor in the Australian market, with the partnership set to see the Kiwi company substantially expand its activities in the country.



Chillisoft has for a long time had an Australian distribution arrangement with ESET. In 2015, ESET chose Chillisoft as a key partner for the Australian market. At the time, Chillisoft maintained an exclusive ESET relationship in New Zealand and Oceania.



ESET remains an important partner for Chillisoft in Australia, with the distributor having built up a respectable partner network in Australia thanks to the longtime relationship with the cyber security vendor.

Way back in 2007, the Kiwi distributor opened its first Australian office in Melbourne to focus on developing channel partners for Death2spam, a New Zealand-developed, third-generation spam filtering service used in some 10 countries.



Now, by adding additional skill-sets in real-time response and remediation to its Australian channel partner network, LogRhythm will enable Chillisoft to further scale its Australian cyber security practice.



Moreover, Chillisoft late last year appointed former IT security consultant Patrick Cooper as its new general manager for Australia to lead the company’s charge in the local market and drum up business for LogRhythm, along with its other vendor partners in the Australian market.

“We're excited to be further building on our relationship with LogRhythm,” said Alex Teh, Chillisoft CEO. “Their clear go to-market strategy enables us to recruit, train, deliver and support their industry-leading solutions through our channel partners with confidence.

“And, as the only Authorised Training Centre distribution partner outside of North America, we will be soon announcing dates for Australian training courses for the next generation of LogRhythm SOC [security operations centre] analysts for partners looking to build up their security services in Australia,” he added.

The Australian expansion efforts, which actually began towards the beginning of the year but were delayed thanks to COVID-19, come at a time when the Australian market is experiencing burgeoning demand for managed security services from local partners.

It is anticipated that LogRhythm and Chillisoft will now be able to enable more resellers in Australia to offer cyber security solutions to rapidly detect, respond and neutralise cyber threats by aligning technologies, teams and processes.



“Chillisoft typifies the quality partners we are seeking as we focus on enhancing our presence and delivering a portfolio of cyber security solutions through regional leading, expert distribution partners,” said Simon Howe, LogRhythm Asia Pacific sales vice president. “We are delighted to join hands with Chillisoft to work together to achieve robust security for our customers.

“Our award-winning technology will complement Chillisoft’s skills and expertise to enable enterprises to emerge confident from the pandemic with solutions which optimise security functionality and reinforce business continuity,” he added.