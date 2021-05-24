Internal Affairs renews all of government IaaS panel for five more years

Original trio of panel members remain to deliver four core managed hosting services.

The Department of Internal Affairs has taken up a five-year right of renewal for the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) agreement with all current providers.

Suppliers to the panel are Spark-owned CCL, Datacom and IBM.

"There are no changes to the agreement at this time," DIA told Reseller News in a statement.

"We continue to work closely with IaaS providers to ensure their support for government agencies adoption of cloud services."

The original agreement dates back to 2011, so this is the second renewal.

IaaS is a managed and hosted computing solution for government agencies containing four core services: data centre services, utility compute services, storage and back-up services.

Government buys these as a single buyer, negotiating better commercial terms including pricing and service levels while taking into account government security requirements.



IaaS service options include nationwide data centre services, utility computing services including a range of hypervisors (virtual machine monitors) such as VMWare, Oracle and Hyper-V, storage options ranging from highly available to archival ad more.

While Datacom and Revera, now CCL, were foundation members of the panel, IBM was added to the panel in 2012 to deliver cloud services, which it delivered in 2018.

Since the inception of the agreement, DIA has negotiated separate "cloud framework agreements with multiple other providers including Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and AWS and introduced a cloud-first policy for agencies.