Orcon taps Google to scrap the distinctions between home and business

Vocus-owned internet service provider to use Google Nest mesh devices to guarantee service quality.

Taryn Hamilton (Orcon) Credit: Supplied

Internet service provider Orcon is scrapping service distinctions between business and residential customers to reimagine itself for a world where these are increasingly blended.

Chief executive Taryn Hamilton said instead of delivering two distinct types of plan, the ISP will instead tailor solutions to accurately match each customer’s needs.

“Connectivity in the home is no longer just about smooth 4K streaming," Hamilton said.

"We know people run business critical applications from their home office, and there’s a need to offer more than just a straight pipe."

Hamilton said Orcon saw a real opportunity to create an ISP straddling the reality of a blended world and offering new and innovative solutions to modern internet problems.

For instance, Hamilton said wi-fi issues were the number one cause of complaints to ISPs.

“By using Google technology, house size data, and Orcon’s local technical support, these issues can easily be overcome," he said.



Hence the first new product Orcon will offer alongside its fibre, power and mobile services: Wi-Fi Pro.

Orcon will use address records and premise size data to guarantee strong wi-fi signal throughout individual homes or small offices by deploying an optimal number of Google Nest wi-fi units.



Google Nest wi-fi units provide a powerful signal using mesh technology while Orcon’s team will provide assistance with location and set-up if needed and send additional units at no cost if more coverage is required.

Secondly, Hamilton said a new bolt-on $15 priority support package would deliver business grade service levels to anyone who wants it.

This guarantees that if there is a technical fault, a customer jumps the queue and sees an onsite technician arrive in hours.

“This provides peace-of-mind that any issues are fixed quickly for those running a business or working from home," he said.

Orcon is also launching new hyperfibre plans: a 2000 Mbit/s plan, reduced pricing on its 4000 Mbit/s plan and soon an 8000 Mbit/s plan.

Hamilton said that while the use-case for such "ridiculous" speeds is still outside most people’s needs, the ISP simply wanted to offer the fastest plans possible.

“We’re also seeing tech-savvy businesses take up hyperfibre and ditch expensive dedicated fibre circuits,” he said.

Orcon launched a 4G backup product in 2019 to deliver an extra layer of reliability. If a customer’s main fibre connection goes down, the modem seamlessly switches over to 4G.



The service had proved popular with retailers and those reliant on Eftpos, but the post-COVID market was bigger than that, Hamilton said.

“My own COVID experience confirmed that I need my internet to work, no ifs, buts or maybes," he said.

In 2014, Orcon was bought by CalPlus which was in turn bought by the M2 Goup. M2 subsequently merged with Vocus, which is now planning to float its New Zealand business.