Arrow to distribute Puppet in A/NZ

Comes as Puppet looks to boost partner numbers in the region.

Credit: Channel Asia

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with automation vendor Puppet for Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement comes as part of Puppet’s efforts to onboard more channel partners across the region with the goal of capitalising on the compliance market.

“The pressure to act fast while remaining secure and compliant at cost is a significant concern for organisations today, especially those who exist in highly regulated environments or are dealing with a complex set of compliance needs,” said David Hayes, head of business development for APAC at Puppet.

“By putting IT at the centre of business needs, we believe there is a real opportunity for more organisations in Australia and New Zealand to scale more efficiently, accelerate revenue growth, remain compliant to avoid fines, and mitigate security risk through their current workforce.

"We are excited about the agreement with Arrow, which will maximise this opportunity and accelerate our growth across the region.”

Puppet already has regional customers including the likes of ANZ Bank and Monash University, plus others in financial services, education, government and telecommunications.