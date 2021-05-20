Menu
Arrow to distribute Puppet in A/NZ

Arrow to distribute Puppet in A/NZ

Comes as Puppet looks to boost partner numbers in the region.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Channel Asia

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with automation vendor Puppet for Australia and New Zealand. 

The agreement comes as part of Puppet’s efforts to onboard more channel partners across the region with the goal of capitalising on the compliance market. 

“The pressure to act fast while remaining secure and compliant at cost is a significant concern for organisations today, especially those who exist in highly regulated environments or are dealing with a complex set of compliance needs,” said David Hayes, head of business development for APAC at Puppet. 

“By putting IT at the centre of business needs, we believe there is a real opportunity for more organisations in Australia and New Zealand to scale more efficiently, accelerate revenue growth, remain compliant to avoid fines, and mitigate security risk through their current workforce. 

"We are excited about the agreement with Arrow, which will maximise this opportunity and accelerate our growth across the region.” 

Puppet already has regional customers including the likes of ANZ Bank and Monash University, plus others in financial services, education, government and telecommunications.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Arrow ElectronicsArrowPuppet

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 