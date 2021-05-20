Vectra AI taps Arista’s Tony Bauman as A/NZ lead

Bauman has been charged with leading the vendor’s field sales organisation.

Threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI has appointed former Arista Networks Australia and New Zealand country manager Tony Bauman as its new A/NZ lead.

As Vectra AI country manager for A/NZ, Bauman will play a key role in strengthening the success of Vectra AI across the trans-Tasman market and tapping into the growing profile of network detection and response offerings as mission critical to Australian business security operations and incident response.

Specifically, Bauman has been charged with leading the California-headquartered vendor’s field sales organisation to build on the growth of Vectra AI across the A/NZ market.

In this, he will focus on continuing to expand the Vectra customer base in key vertical markets, including finance, government and critical national infrastructure, as well as partnering and driving sales via the local A/NZ partner ecosystem.

“Tony’s extensive experience in enterprise, government and service provider market segments and his ability to scale sales teams and build effective partnerships with the channel community will further strengthen the growing presence of Vectra in Australia and New Zealand,” said Marc Gemassmer, chief revenue officer at Vectra.

“We are delighted to have Tony on board to lead our A/NZ business through this critical period of growth. Working closely with our channel partners we are committed to supporting Government entities and large-scale enterprise organisations across both markets as they ramp up their efforts to mitigate the risk of cyberattack,” he added.

Bauman brings a wealth of experience to the Vectra AI team from his previous role as A/NZ country manager at Arista Networks and other big name vendors.

Bauman was with Arista Networks for the better part of seven years before joining Vectra AI. Before Arista, he spent time with Citrix, IBM and Cisco, among other organisations in the tech space.

In June last year, Vectra AI and Microsoft teamed up to integrate their respective threat-detection solutions.

The partnership saw Vectra AI integrate with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

The integration aimed to help enterprises pick up threats in a Security Operations Centre (SOC).

According to Vectra, the partnership would allow customers to ring behavioural detections straight to a Sentinel Workbook for immediate attention, while automating incidents in Azure Sentinel based on configurable threat and certainty score thresholds from Vectra.