Menu
Google Vertex AI unifies cloud machine learning toolkit

Google Vertex AI unifies cloud machine learning toolkit

Vertex AI brings together all of the Google Cloud services for building machine learning under one unified UI and API.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud's Vertex AI, made generally available on May 18, provides a managed machine learning platform for the deployment and maintenance of artificial intelligence models. Google says the Vertex AI platform requires fewer lines of code to train a model than other systems.

Vertex AI unites all Google Cloud services for building machine learning models under a unified UI and API, simplifying the process of building and deploying machine learning models at scale, Google said. Specifically, AutoML and AI Platform are tied together into a unified API, client library, and UI.

Users can manage data and prototype, deploy, and interpret models without needing formal machine learning training, the company said. Specific capabilities of Vertex AI include:

  • Accessing the Google AI toolkit powering Google internally, including pre-trained APIs for computer vision, video, natural language, and structured data.
  • Faster deployment of AI applications via MLOps features such as Vertex Vizier, to increase the rate of experimentation; Vertex Feature Store, to serve, share, and reuse machine learning features; and Vertex Experiments, to accelerate deployment of models.
  • Tools such as Vertex Continuous Monitoring and Vertex Pipelines streamline machine learning workflow. These tools are intended to remove the complexity of self-service model maintenance and repeatability.

To learn how to get started on the Vertex AI platform, users can view guides to machine learning best practices. Users can try Vertex AI for free.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 