Zella DC launches new channel partner program

Zella DC's Peter Baker Credit: Zella DC

Perth-based micro data centre provider Zella DC has launched a new partner program in Australia and New Zealand offering flexibility, support and financial incentives.

Zella DC business development manager Peter Baker said the business was committed to driving growth and competitiveness through partners. Baker recently joined Zella DC in February and comes with extensive experience in the IT industry working for companies such as ComputerCorp, Comscentre and more than seven years as a channel manager with DPSA.

“With the launch of the Zella Partner Program we've made it easier for businesses to grow and work alongside us,” he said. “It ensures partners have the confidence, support and training they need when offering our products and solutions. It was my focus when joining Zella DC to improve partner rewards and profits.”

The program features three tiers — Certified, Registered and Authorised — to suit each partner level of engagement.

New sales and support tools can be accessed through the Zella Partner Portal with each partner maintaining their own unique login giving them access to a number of different exclusive resources such as sales and marketing information, product information, opportunity registration form and more.

“This custom built, all-inclusive platform is updated with the latest information,” added Zella DC co-founder and CEO, Angie Keeler. "It enables partners to grow their technical competencies and integrate Zella DC products into their product offerings giving them more opportunities to grow their revenue and profitability."