Kiwi consultancy Adept Group bought by Canada's OSF Digital

OSF Digital buys one of its partners to expand into Australasia.

Dominic Stow (Adept Group) Credit: Supplied

Canadian digital transformation and e-commerce provider OSF Digital has acquired New Zealand Salesforce and consultancy house Adept Group.

OSF Digital, which claims more than 1000 employees and 40 offices worldwide, said the acquisition was part of its effort to expand geographic reach into Australasia and become the "go-to digital commerce transformation partner to brands globally".

Quebec-based OSF and Adept Group are both Salesforce partners and Adept was also a partner of OSF since 2019

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“There are few, if any, digital commerce services firms in the region with the skills or experience to help B2C companies develop and implement their digital strategies – and zero with the strength or capabilities that OSF has to offer,” said Dominic Stow, CEO of Adept.

“By joining forces, we can continue meeting the needs of our core B2B customer base while creating an opportunity to engage a long list of B2C companies in the region that have been underserved from a digital commerce perspective."



Stow said Adept would be able to expand its ability to deliver on customers’ digital transformation objectives by combining commerce solutions with Salesforce cloud solutions, which he described as a "compelling proposition".

Adept, which was founded in 2010 and now has more than 50 staff, is also a partner of Microsoft, Mulesoft, Workato and Boomi among others. Clients include Foodstuffs, AMP, Genesis Energy, Kiwibank and Mainfreight.



After Adept joined the OSF global partner alliance, OSF leadership said they noticed the vision of the two companies was aligned on the goal of delivering both B2B and B2C commerce services.

OSF Digital CEO Gerard Szatvanyi said the company began looking at New Zealand and Australia as logical opportunities for expansion as part of its mission to become the top global digital transformation partner to commerce brands worldwide.

"Adept was a terrific match based on the strength of its reputation, skill set and relationships with many of the leading brands in the region," Szatvanyi said

The acquisition also served to expand OSF's presence in Australia through the coordination of its existing team in the Asia-Pacific region, Szatvanyi said.

"The move also strengthens our position as a leading digital transformation partner to B2B and B2C brands that want to start or enhance their digital strategies locally and expand globally," he said.



In 2020, OSF launched more than 20 out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands around the world begin selling online fast and overcome pandemic-related challenges.