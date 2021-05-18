Menu
Emersion makes ‘aggressive’ partner push with Vai Le as first channel chief

Emersion makes 'aggressive' partner push with Vai Le as first channel chief

Le previously worked at ASUS and Eset.

Credit: Vai Le

Automation platform provider Emersion has tapped Vai Le as its first channel alliance manager for Asia Pacific, tasking him with “aggressively” ramping up its partner numbers.  

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company turned to Le to drive its partner recruitment, vendor and distribution relationships within the region. 

As part of the new role, Le will be tasked with developing education tools and resources for partners, forming user groups, alongside running regular webinars and other events. He will also look to develop Emersion’s alliance partnerships with ConnectWise, Salesforce and Datto, plus major hardware and software distributors. 

Sought after partners include managed service providers, telecommunications providers and those specialised in utilities, including other SaaS businesses. 

Speaking to ARN, Le said he wanted to return to the FinTech SaaS space, calling it one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.  

“With my experience and knowledge of the APAC channel I feel I can add a lot to Emersion and the channel partners I have previously worked with,” he said. “With Emersion growing as quickly as they are and now expanding globally, it’s the right time to get onboard. Emersion is investing heavily in partner and community development. 

"Their unique and innovative approach to customer engagement, business automation, open integration and billing will add significant value to any partner that chooses to work with them.” 

Le has previously held senior sales roles at ConnectWise, Eset and most recently was Australia and New Zealand channel chief for ASUS. 


