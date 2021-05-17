NRI expands A/NZ presence with Planit acquisition

Claims a presence in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India.

Hiroyuki Kawanami (NRI Australia) Credit: NRI Australia

Japanese business and IT consulting firm Nomura Research Institute (NRI) is expanding its presence in the Australian and New Zealand market with the acquisition of application testing and quality engineering services provider Planit Testing.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Sydney, Planit provides services to help businesses efficiently deliver their technological vision by assuring quality, mitigating security risks and enhancing digital experiences.

The company claims more than 1,500 employees across multiple countries, including its home base of Australia, along with New Zealand, where it has offices in Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton and Wellington. It also has a presence in the United Kingdom and India.

The deal, which sees NRI’s regional subsidiary NRI Australia make the purchase, is part of a broader strategy – dubbed ‘Vision2022’ – by the Japanese multinational to expand its client base in other industrial sectors and enhance its presence across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

NRI Australia president Hiroyuki Kawanami said the acquisition of Planit would further strengthen NRI’s capabilities globally.

“We are excited to continue to meet milestones that support NRI’s Vision2022 through the acquisition of Planit, a leader in the provision of quality engineering and application testing services,” Kawanami said.

“Welcoming Planit to the NRI Group will allow us to maximise Planit’s offerings and expertise and continue to grow the business by expanding its operations into Japan and other areas of Asia.

“This is particularly important as the efficiency of application testing and automation is a crucial step in digital transformation initiatives in order to meet demand for faster, more user friendly, secure and accurate system development,” he said.

Kawanami added that the acquisition would see NRI able to leverage Planit’s suite of services and customer coverage in order to expand its offerings in Oceania along with the other subsidiaries in NRI’s portfolio.

“NRI and Planit share commitment to quality as their core values and through each other’s strengths, will jointly contribute to a safe and secure society,” he said.

While the value of the acquisition remains confidential, the terms will see Planit continue to operate under its own brand, with its current managing director, Mike Weale, continuing to lead the Planit operations.

“Planit has developed substantially since its inception in 1997, growing from one office in Sydney to an industry leader with a significant presence across the globe,” Weale said. “We continue to see strong demand and growth for our services and with NRI’s global footprint, this further strengthens our capability to continue to deliver our quality customer solutions.

“We are excited to have the support of a large global business that is NRI behind us,” he added.

Planit joins several other subsidiaries owned by NRI Australia, including AUSIEX, ASG Group, M&T Resources, Group 10 Consulting and 1ICT.

In November 2019, ASG Group – which has been owned by NRI since 2016 – acquired specialist Brisbane-based technology services provider 1ICT as part of its efforts to further grow its business in the local market.