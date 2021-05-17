Citrix dials up ex-AT&T A/NZ boss for regional lead

Martin Creighan (Citrix) Credit: Citrix

Software vendor Citrix has appointed Martin Creighan as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand, with the new appointment coming to the role after 16 years at AT&T.



In his new role, Creighan will be based in Sydney and report to Colin Brookes, senior vice president of sales and service for Asia Pacific and Japan. He will be responsible for driving company strategy and sales, and leading the company in the A/NZ region.



He comes into the role following the departure of Keith Buckley, who held the position for eleven months, leaving the vendor for InfoTrust in April. Since his departure, and before Creighan's appointment, the responsibilities of the position were held on a temporary basis by Citrix Asia Pacific and Japan COO Leanne Taylor as regional acting VP.

“At Citrix, we are invested in empowering and supporting organisations as they bounce back from the social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic. We are delighted to welcome Martin who will be pivotal in driving our local growth ambitions and company direction in Australia and New Zealand,” Brookes said.

Creighan brings with him more than three decades of experience in the technology, telecommunications and defence industries, with at least two of those in managerial and directorial positions. His previous stint as AT&T’s managing director lasted seven years and ended when he departed from the company in December 2020.

In addition, he has also worked at Radware, SecureNet and Baltimore Technologies.



“I am elated to join Citrix at a time where businesses all over the world are rediscovering what it means to work with flexibility,” Creighan said. “Whether it is adopting a hybrid, traditional or a fully-flexible work arrangement – Citrix is at the centre of these discussions and I am thrilled to share my knowledge and experience to support customers as they build their new future of work.

“I look forward to collaborating with the local team, and meeting our extensive partner and customer network, to better understand how we can support their immediate and longer-term needs.”

