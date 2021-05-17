Huawei NZ's deputy CEO moves to Orion Health

Andrew Bowater (Orion Health) Credit: IDG

The local face of Huawei's international battles has departed the Chinese telco equipment maker for a new role at Kiwi health software specialist Orion Health.

Andrew Bowater's move also marks a departure from the telecommunications industry, having spent more than five years at Telecom, now Spark, before his more than eight year stint with Huawei NZ.

Bowater has taken on the role of global vice-president of communications and marketing at Orion, adding marketing to his more familiar communications mandates.

"I was with Huawei for eight years and it was an immense challenge and I really enjoyed it, loved every moment of it actually, and grew a lot," Bowater told Reseller News last week.

"But I was ready for a new professional challenge and Ian McCrae came along. I'm coming to the company at a time when it has been on the back foot and is trying to move onto the front foot, so there is another big challenge there."

Bowater said he had been a "glutton for punishment" when it came to big challenges and difficult tasks during his time at Telecom, then at Huawei and even back at the Beehive as private secretary in the office of Prime Minister Helen Clark.

After fourteen years in telecommunications it was also time for something new. With changes at Huawei NZ it was either time to double down and recommit for a few more years or to start looking around.

Orion Health was too good an opportunity to turn down, especially with the addition of marketing responsibilities.

"That's a new area for me and so for my professional development as well it's pretty exciting," Bowater said.

Orion Health also offered a global focus, with the US as its biggest market, and required a challenger mentality.

The immediate priority would be getting Orion Health's story out there because it was a bit of an unknown. This was especially needed since the company was planning to hire more than 100 new staff in coming months.

"We've got to get our brand out there and attract the best talent.," Bowater said. "We've got big projects to deliver."

Orion Health had a really good story to tell, he said. The company had been through some difficult times but was now returning to profit.

"That's a big part of it to me, to reintroduce us to the market and make it clear we have learnt from things that have gone wrong in the past.

"We want our people to be unafraid and to get out there and challenge and make it known in New Zealand that we are actually number one in our space and we are a thriving business to be part of now."







