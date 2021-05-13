M2M Group names Australia Post’s Kat Dempsey as new A/NZ leader

M2M Group's Kat Dempsey Credit: M2M Group

Internet of things (IoT) firm M2M Group has named former Australia Post head of digital payment sales Kat Dempsey as the new leader for its business across Australia and New Zealand.

In the newly-created role of Australia and New Zealand senior director, Dempsey will lead M2M One’s trans-Tasman sales and operations with the aim of rapidly growing its presence in both regions.

Dempsey will be supported by M2M One New Zealand general manager Lone Misikini and local sales resources in both Australia and New Zealand.

Dempsey comes to the leadership role with more than 19 years experience with companies such as Vodafone Global Enterprise, PayPal and Telstra. She was most recently at Australia Post as its head of digital payment sales.

“When I look at M2M One’s offering, combined with the fact that more A/NZ companies are looking to partner and grow each side of the Tasman utilising our product offerings, it presents the ideal platform to rapidly grow both our services business and our customer base,” she said.

In 2020, the M2M Group, including M2M One Australia and M2M Connectivity, was acquired by IoT firm Sierra Wireless, which also added M2M One New Zealand later in the year.

The group provides SIMs and data services on major A/NZ networks using satellite, short range, cellular and low power wide area networks – including CAT M1, 4G/5G and NB IoT, LoRaWAN.

The company provide connectivity for more than 400,000 machines and devices across industries including agriculture, mining and health.