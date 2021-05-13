Menu
M2M Group names Australia Post’s Kat Dempsey as new A/NZ leader

M2M Group names Australia Post’s Kat Dempsey as new A/NZ leader

Newly created role spans Australia and New Zealand

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
M2M Group's Kat Dempsey

M2M Group's Kat Dempsey

Credit: M2M Group

Internet of things (IoT) firm M2M Group has named former Australia Post head of digital payment sales Kat Dempsey as the new leader for its business across Australia and New Zealand. 

In the newly-created role of Australia and New Zealand senior director, Dempsey will lead M2M One’s trans-Tasman sales and operations with the aim of rapidly growing its presence in both regions.

Dempsey will be supported by M2M One New Zealand general manager Lone Misikini and local sales resources in both Australia and New Zealand.

Dempsey comes to the leadership role with more than 19 years experience with companies such as Vodafone Global Enterprise, PayPal and Telstra. She was most recently at Australia Post as its head of digital payment sales.

“When I look at M2M One’s offering, combined with the fact that more A/NZ companies are looking to partner and grow each side of the Tasman utilising our product offerings, it presents the ideal platform to rapidly grow both our services business and our customer base,” she said. 

In 2020, the M2M Group, including M2M One Australia and M2M Connectivity, was acquired by IoT firm Sierra Wireless, which also added M2M One New Zealand later in the year.

The group provides SIMs and data services on major A/NZ networks using satellite, short range, cellular and low power wide area networks – including CAT M1, 4G/5G and NB IoT, LoRaWAN. 

The company provide connectivity for more than 400,000 machines and devices across industries including agriculture, mining and health.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags M2M

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 