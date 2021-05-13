Menu
Babel project is running out of money

Babel project is running out of money

The core team behind the open source JavaScript compiler seek corporate sponsors to fund the continued development of the project.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Despite being used by millions, the open source Babel JavaScript compiler project is running out of money. The Babel development team is now seeking financial help, particularly from corporate sponsors.

In a bulletin posted May 10, the Babel core team wrote that, since 2018, it has been doing a funding experiment to determine if full-time work on Babel can be sustained, leveraging the Open Collective community funding platform. “We’ve learned the answer might be no,” they concluded.

To fully fund currently paid maintainers, the team needs at least $333,000 per year—twice what the group is currently collecting. The team welcomes and appreciates the help of individual donators, but is looking for more companies to become corporate sponsors, alongside current sponsors such as AMP, Airbnb, Salesforce, and Gitpod.

Open Collective and GitHub Sponsors are being leveraged as funding mechanisms. The team itself can be contacted at team@babeljs.io.

If possible, the team would like to expand the number of core team members who are paid to continue improving the technology. Goals include making Babel easier to configure, improving performance, and producing more optimised output. Better documentation also is sought. But a lack of funding could jeopardise Babel’s high standard of support and development, the team said.

Babel has been integrated into popular JavaScript/TypeScript frameworks including Angular, React, and Vue. The compiler is downloaded more than 117 million times a month, the core team said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Babel

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 