CorPlan collects two IBM awards, one global

COVID-19 raised the bar and drove demand for business analytics, CorPlan co-founder says

Mathew Hill (CorPlan) Credit: Supplied

Kiwi IBM partner CorPlan has collected two awards from IBM overnight, including a global award in the data and artificial intelligence (AI) business unit category for business analytics.

CorPlan and sister company Cortell Australia were the only companies from A/NZ to take out a global accolade in this year’s business unit excellence awards at IBM's annual Think conference.

The business unit award recognises partners who have demonstrated excellence and delivered exceptional client experiences as well as growth.

CorPlan and Cortell also won the 2021 IBM geography excellence award for the top Asia Pacific software-as-a-service (SaaS) partner.

CorPlan's Sydney-based kiwi co-founder, Matt Hill, said the award was fantastic recognition of the investment his teams had made in the IBM offerings.

"This award helps us, as an organisation, attract top consultants who are extremely talented, and continue to grow our team," he said.

"For our customers, it reinforces their investment and decision to partner with us, and allows us to continue to support their journey with data analytics and AI."

Hill said many organisations at the start of the pandemic, and throughout, needed the ability to quickly model and understand the impacts of COVID-19 on their business.

"We were well placed to help them, providing a platform to answer the questions that every executive was asking," he said.

Executives needed answers to questions such as what their workforce requirements would be based on demand, the impact of the lockdowns, eligibility for government stimulus, cashflow modelling and more.

"In May through July 2020, we ran a series of events helping organisations budget, forecast, plan and report while assessing if they could leverage the various government stimulus offerings, and as a result, we were able to add a number of new customers to the IBM analytics platforms," Hill told Reseller News.

"Our message about integrated operational and financial planning has also resonated well, and many organisations have moved to CorPlan and the IBM analytic offerings from other traditional 'profit and loss' based planning models, in order to have a true integrated holistic planning environment."

The challenges with operating a business on spreadsheets came to the forefront, and many organisations made the decision to move to new solutions in order to react faster, run multiple planning scenarios and eliminate the waste associated with manual processes.

CorPlan had recently been selected to deploy a business intelligence and data and analytics platform for University of Auckland, Hill said

It was also delivering an enterprise budgeting and forecasting platform for Presbyterian Support Central and Upper South Island as well as another recent signing of Oceania Dairy for a sales and operational planning and production planning optimisation solution.

While CorPlan is a single vendor partner it also has strategic relationship with trans-Tasman solution provider Certus.

"IBM offer everything from the hosting of the data, through to reporting, modelling, planning infused with AI and predictive solutions – while being wrapped in a data governance and security framework," Hill said.

These are offered on the cloud or hybrid cloud.

"Also, being selected as an IBM champion I have the privilege to see what IBM are working on, and the advances being made in the area of AI," he said.

Alison Freeman, director of the IBM A/NZ partner ecosystem, said Cortell, and sister organisation CorPlan were a long term, multi-award winning partner to IBM and this global recognition was a testament to their ongoing success with clients across Australia and New Zealand.

“It is a great example of how transformation and growth happens best when it’s together with our business partners and clients," she said.