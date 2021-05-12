Menu
NetApp updates partner program for FY22

Adding more specialisations and financial incentives.

Credit: 129934839 © Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

Hybrid cloud data services and data management provider NetApp has updated its Unified Partner Program, claiming it is capitalising on market changes resulting from accelerated digital transformation to the cloud.

Broadly, the provider said that the additions, which are available now, “will provide partners with a more flexible, consistent and simplified experience” and is also set to prepare partners for the move to a new tier structure next year. 

Included within the updates for its upcoming fiscal year are the additions of specialist partners, solutions and Services Certified specialisations, as well as financial incentives. 

“We are transforming our Unified Partner Program and evolving its structure to make doing business with NetApp simpler and more profitable for our partners than ever before,” said Chris Lamborn, head of global partner GTM and programs at NetApp. 

“The latest updates are just the start of a multi-phase strategy to incentivise and reward our partners for their solution expertise, while delivering greater value to their customers.” 

The updated partner program adds the inclusion of specialist partners to the program who sell, consume or “influence” the NetApp portfolio, the provider claimed. 

New partner specialisations are also offer by the way of solution specialisations and services certified specialisations. The provider claimed the former category is “an opportunity to recognise and reward partners’ unique skillsets and go-to-market models”. 

This sees it introduce solution specialisations for Cloud Preferred, FlexPod, SAP, AI/ML, Data Protection, Data Security, Hosting Service Provider, Infrastructure and Spot by NetApp Preferred. 

The new Services Certified specialisations meanwhile, which NetApp claims they ensure “alignment with customer needs across the hybrid cloud lifecycle”, include Integration Services Certified, Lifecycle Services Certified, and NetApp Keystone Services Certified. 

Meanwhile, incentives are streamlined to align with key initiatives, which include the focus areas, among others, of customer acquisition, FlexPod, consumption and cloud. Additionally, the incentives are tired to new specialisiations and are expected to become more predictable during the sales lifecycle. 

New partner rewards have also been introduced as an opt-in measure for those that drive deal closure as part of what NetApp refers to “strategic programs”, like setting meetings and registering deals. 

Additionally, the provider’s partner locater, Partner Connect, is getting a redesign to its user experience, being dubbed ‘Partner Connect 2.0’. 


Tags netapp

