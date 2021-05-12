Kiwi IT recruitment surges

Information and communication technology job ads were up by 14.6 per cent, month-on-month.

Credit: Dreamstime

The information and communication technology (ICT) industry was among the top three segments of the local market that saw the greatest increase in jobs ads on recruitment site Seek NZ in April.

For the second month in a row, the latest Seek NZ Employment Report showed the highest number of jobs ever advertised on the seek.co.nz jobs website.

The three industries that experienced the highest growth, month-on-month, were hospitality and tourism, which was up by 42.7 per cent compared to the month prior; manufacturing, transport and logistics, which was up by 18.1 per cent; and information and communication technology, with an increase of 14.6 per cent.

The ICT industry was ranked second – in terms of volume of roles – among 17 industries that had more job ads in April 2021 than ever before on seek.co.nz. Trades and services came first, while manufacturing, transport and logistics came in third.

Credit: Seek NZ National Seek NZ job ad percentage change by industry (April 2021 vs March 2021)

Popular roles within the ICT industry that were advertised in April included developers and programmers; business and system analysts; programme and project management; software engineering; help desk and IT support; testing and quality assurance; and networks and systems administration.

Broadly, every region throughout the country saw an increase in job ads, both year-on-year and month-on-month, except Northland, which dropped by 12, compared to the month prior.

Auckland, for the second month in a row, showed the greatest growth, with an 18 per cent rise from March 2021.

Credit: Seek NZ

“In April we have seen the job ad boom continue, as New Zealand hits record-high job advertising numbers for the second consecutive month. Job ads increased by 12 per cent month-on-month and 355 per cent year-on-year,” said Janet Faulding, Seek NZ general manager.

“April 2020 was the lowest month of the year as New Zealand was in the midst of the nationwide Level 4 lockdown, the record number of job advertisements last month is especially telling as April is typically the second-quietest month of the year after December, due to the Easter and ANZAC holidays.

“Whilst we have reached new heights again in terms of job ads, the demand for candidates means the number of applications per job advertisements fell. In April, we saw a decrease in application per job ad of 9 per cent, month-on-month. With more job ads than ever on seek.co.nz, New Zealand is truly in a jobseeker’s market,” she added.