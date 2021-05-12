Dicker Data inks A/NZ distie deal with Zoom

Reseller partners will have access to Zoom’s whole product range from 12 May.

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has signed a distribution deal with Zoom for Australia and New Zealand, making it the vendor's first distributor in the region, as well as its next master agent.



In July last year, Zoom signed a master agent agreement with Tradewinds Technology Brokerage for Australia and New Zealand, its first such agreement in the region.

Now, starting from 12 May, Dicker Data IT reseller partners will have access to Zoom’s whole product range.

David Dicker, Dicker Data CEO, said the addition of Zoom rounds out the vendor’s digital collaboration space portfolio, which includes Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.

“I’m pleased to welcome Zoom to our portfolio in both Australia and New Zealand. As governments around the world locked down not only their borders but restricted their citizens from attending meetings and their offices, collaboration platforms like Zoom have emerged as the only way for people to connect and for business to keep moving forwards,” he said.

Dicker Data COO Vlad Mitnovetski said the distributor’s professional audio visual (AV) business “has gone from strength to strength,” with Zoom giving Dicker Data's resellers and their end-customers additional variety.

“It’s our role as a distributor to provide our partners with choice, and with the growth Zoom has seen throughout the pandemic and into 2021, this new partnership will enable us to service the demand we’re seeing from the market,” Mitnovetski added.

This is the latest partnership for Dicker Data, coming two months after it signed an agreement with NVIDIA to distribute its Mellanox networking portfolio to Australian and New Zealand partners.

In February, Dicker Data further expanded its security and data protection portfolio after striking a deal with Forcepoint to distribute the cyber security vendor’s products throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

