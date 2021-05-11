Rhipe strengthens Microsoft play with AvePoint

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe) Credit: Rhipe

Publicly listed cloud solutions and services distributor Rhipe has added Microsoft 365 data management and security offering AvePoint to its portfolio.

AvePoint, a Microsoft specialist born in Singapore, provides migration, cloud management, security and backup software. Its cloud platform is certified against security accreditations and it claims to have one of the largest software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer bases in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

The distribution deal involves AvePoint’s Elements product suite, featuring Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce; along with Fly Cloud Migration, which helps companies migrate files from legacy systems to a SharePoint or Microsoft 365 environment. The suite also features Policies and Insights, offering secure collaboration systems.

“Rhipe’s expertise is in providing our partners with a comprehensive portfolio of vendor products to help them provide differentiated service offerings to their customers,” Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said. “With AvePoint joining the Rhipe portfolio, we are further strengthening the offerings we provide, centred around Microsoft’s product stack.”

Recently appointed AvePoint senior vice president of global channel and partner ecosystems Jason Beal pointed out that since its initial investment in the channel a few years ago, AvePoint has continued to build critical distributor and partner relationships to expand its global presence.

Rhipe joins Ingram Micro in the vendor's distribution stack for APAC.

“We see a huge opportunity with Rhipe to not only accelerate our expansion in APAC, but also to help Rhipe scale its own business, through the addition of our highly coveted solutions,” Beal said.

AvePoint joins other vendors that have recently joined the Rhipe portfolio, including Zoom, Access4, Runecast, Octopus Cloud and Nerdio.