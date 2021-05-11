Menu
Jade Software reports 2020 revenue slide, but also signs of revival

Jade Software reports 2020 revenue slide, but also signs of revival

Christchurch-based Jade Software is continuing to invest in its core and new products.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Charlotte Walshe - CEO, Jade Software

Charlotte Walshe - CEO, Jade Software

Credit: Supplied

Jade Software's revenue to the end of December 2020 continued to fall, according to the annual report of Jade's UK-based owner, Skipton Building Society.

Total revenue fell by £1.5 million, or close to NZ$3 million using an averaged exchange rate, "as the economic environment impacted its growth in new customers", Skipton reported. 

No other numbers were reported but Skipton said Jade had broken even for the year, as it did in 2019 when revenue declined by 19 per cent from $41 million to $33.2 million.

CEO Charlotte Walshe told Reseller News Jade continued to invest in both its core Jade object oriented development environment and in new products such as its anti money-laundering cloud application Jade ThirdEye.

Around a third of the 2020 revenue impact came from one long-term contract that contained staged reductions in billings while the other two thirds represented the impact of COVID-19 on Jade's digital services business.

Digital services, around a quarter of the business in revenue terms, included development and other services that use non-Jade toolsets with most of that revenue coming out of Australia.

Walshe said 2021 was shaping up really well, however, as businesses adjusted to the new pandemic reality and resumed investment in systems.

The uptick began last October she said but stemmed from increased customer conversations beginning around July.

In fact, demand was now outstripping capacity and Jade was "recruiting like crazy".

Investment totalling around $6 million during the year went into both the core Jade platform, which received a major upgrade release last year, and into Jade ThirdEye which was enjoying good growth, particularly in the UK as regulators crack down on money laundering.

The Jade platform received enhancements particularly to help customers take applications into the cloud and to apply machine learning.

Walshe said Jade customers were seeing real benefits from the platform's flexibility, the speed at which new services could be deployed, its security and its robustness for use in business critical applications.

While it may have suffered from under-investment in the past, Jade was definitely not considered "legacy".

"We really see value in it, not least because of the way it played out last year," Walshe said. "The product is really good."

Hence, the Jade's SaaS-based ThirdEye application was also developed in Jade with a web front end.

This year a further $8 million would be invested, mostly into Jade Third Eye, Walshe said.

Jade Software was also investing in improved product management and supporting Agile development practices.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags anti-money launderingJade Softwarejadeobject oriented programming

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 