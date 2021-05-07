Aussie ISV Local Measure picks up NZ’s Consegna in new partner intake

John Taylor, Consegna managing director. Credit: Consegna

Auckland headquartered cloud specialist Consegna is one of four partners globally to have been accepted into the freshly launched partner accreditation program of Australian independent software vendor (ISV) Local Measure.

Based in Sydney, Local Measure provides a customer communications management platform designed to underpin customer engagement, analytics and feedback operations for businesses wanting to connect with their customers.

The company, which was founded in 2014, today has a global team spread across Sydney, Miami, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Singapore, and serves some of the world’s leading brands.

In April, after working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) reseller partners across the globe for years, the ISV decided it was time to launch a program that would clearly offer partner benefits at each stage of the ‘journey’.

The Ascent Club program, as the new partner accreditation program is named, has three defined tiers: Foundation, Crest and Summit.

The Foundation tier represents an entry-level partnership and recognises a basic level of product knowledge the partner has developed and a level of go-to-market (GTM) readiness. The requirements for this tier can be easily accomplished and provide the partner with a broadened range of solutions to meet customers’ contact center requirements, the company said.

The Crest tier is achieved through joint commercial success and requires a higher level of commitment towards obtaining joint opportunities. At this stage, partner margin increases are introduced, as is investment in GTM marketing and sales motions.

The Summit tier is the company’s highest level of partner accreditation and acknowledges a continued commitment towards working together on commercial opportunities. Benefits for this tier include increased margins as well as marketing and public relations investment.

Now, just weeks after the launch, Local Measure has welcomed four new reseller partners to the program, strengthening its service capabilities in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Europe and North America, with Kiwi Advanced AWS Consulting Partner Consegna among those named.

The other partners were Avran, which operates out of the UK; BizCloud Experts, an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and Google Technology and Service Partner based in the United States; and Yamo, which provides fully integrated cloud-hosted phone systems and contact centre solutions to businesses in Australia and the Philippines.

Through the Ascent Club, these partners have demonstrated technical proficiency in the implementation of Local Measure’s Engage for Amazon Connect offering. Amazon Connect is AWS’ omnichannel contact centre service.

Engage for Amazon Connect is an omnichannel agent desktop that provides an agent-focused interface for Amazon Connect while allowing businesses to connect voice, email, web chat, social media and other channels through a single pane of glass, streamlining contact center operations.

Through their partnership with Local Measure, Consegna and the other partners will have access to both the latest features of Amazon Connect and Engage for Amazon Connect, the company said.