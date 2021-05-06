Menu
$35M 'squandered'? Orion Health calls on Auditor-General to review COVID-19 system procurement

$35M 'squandered'? Orion Health calls on Auditor-General to review COVID-19 system procurement

Incumbent immunisation register supplier denies 20-year-old system was heading out of support.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Ian McCrae (Orion Health)

Ian McCrae (Orion Health)

Credit: Supplied

Orion Health CEO and founder Ian McCrae is calling for a full audit review of the Ministry of Health’s procurement of a $38 million national immunisation service platform.

McCrae said he believed the reported $38 million cost of the new immunisation system was a "scandalous" amount.

"I strongly believe that COVID-19 was simply used to circumvent proper procurement and this has cost New Zealand hugely," McCrae said in a letter to the Auditor-General and the Ombudsman released today.

"At Orion Health, we saw first-hand that the Ministry of Health ignored their procurement processes and used false information in their business case to substantiate their rationale for flouting procurement processes."

The ministry has been asked for comment.

According to one media report, the new system leverages the National Screening Solution (NSS) platform, built on Salesforce and other technologies.

McCrae said Orion Health and other local vendors believed they could have delivered the project faster and at a fraction of the price had they been included in the procurement process.

Other international vendors would probably have submitted proposals as well.

Orion Health, he said, would have proposed a simple schedule upgrade costing less than $50,000 to the existing National Immunisation Register, which has been in place for 20 years and was supplied by Orion. 

This would have been fully operational within weeks, McCrae said, and delivering more functionality than the current $38 million project.

"Additionally, we could have cheaply rolled out a number of enhancements and improvements that we have been proposing for several years to the National Immunisation Register system."

McCrae also denied Orion Health had told the ministry it would cease supporting the existing immunisation register platform in beyond 31 March, 2022.

A Ministry of Health official had asked Orion Health to confirm that the National Immunisation Register was being grandfathered and Orion had "unequivocally stated was not true" and queried where the information had come from, he said.

McCrae said his request for a full audit review was about the principal of the situation, not a concern that Orion Health was missing out.

Orion Health would have liked to provide the solution, not for the likely $1 million to $2 million of revenue, but to do something good for New Zealand health, he said.

"Simply put, by not following any process the Ministry of Health has squandered $30 million to $35 million, which is appalling," McCrae said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Orion Healthcovid-19

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 