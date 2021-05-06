$35M 'squandered'? Orion Health calls on Auditor-General to review COVID-19 system procurement

Ian McCrae (Orion Health) Credit: Supplied

Orion Health CEO and founder Ian McCrae is calling for a full audit review of the Ministry of Health’s procurement of a $38 million national immunisation service platform.

McCrae said he believed the reported $38 million cost of the new immunisation system was a "scandalous" amount.

"I strongly believe that COVID-19 was simply used to circumvent proper procurement and this has cost New Zealand hugely," McCrae said in a letter to the Auditor-General and the Ombudsman released today.

"At Orion Health, we saw first-hand that the Ministry of Health ignored their procurement processes and used false information in their business case to substantiate their rationale for flouting procurement processes."

The ministry has been asked for comment.

According to one media report, the new system leverages the National Screening Solution (NSS) platform, built on Salesforce and other technologies.

McCrae said Orion Health and other local vendors believed they could have delivered the project faster and at a fraction of the price had they been included in the procurement process.

Other international vendors would probably have submitted proposals as well.

Orion Health, he said, would have proposed a simple schedule upgrade costing less than $50,000 to the existing National Immunisation Register, which has been in place for 20 years and was supplied by Orion.

This would have been fully operational within weeks, McCrae said, and delivering more functionality than the current $38 million project.

"Additionally, we could have cheaply rolled out a number of enhancements and improvements that we have been proposing for several years to the National Immunisation Register system."



McCrae also denied Orion Health had told the ministry it would cease supporting the existing immunisation register platform in beyond 31 March, 2022.

A Ministry of Health official had asked Orion Health to confirm that the National Immunisation Register was being grandfathered and Orion had "unequivocally stated was not true" and queried where the information had come from, he said.

McCrae said his request for a full audit review was about the principal of the situation, not a concern that Orion Health was missing out.

Orion Health would have liked to provide the solution, not for the likely $1 million to $2 million of revenue, but to do something good for New Zealand health, he said.

"Simply put, by not following any process the Ministry of Health has squandered $30 million to $35 million, which is appalling," McCrae said.