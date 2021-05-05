Synnex rolls out Google Workspace via NZ channel

Agreement designed to strengthen Synnex’s ecosystem of Google solutions in the Kiwi market, spanning devices, licensing and cloud

Rhody Burton (Google Cloud) Credit: IDG

Synnex has signed a distribution agreement to launch Google Workspace and Google Workspace for Education in New Zealand, expanding communication and collaboration capabilities via the local channel.

Building on an existing alliance in Australia, the move is designed to strengthen Synnex’s ecosystem of Google solutions in the Kiwi market, spanning devices, licensing and cloud.

Unveiled to the market in October 2020 - and rebranded from G Suite - Google Workspace was built in response to a shift in user behaviour due to the sharp rise in remote working and learning.

The offering combines the vendor’s core communication and collaboration products into one solution set, spanning Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meets and Chat among other features. This is in addition to enhancing real-time collaboration and machine intelligence capabilities, supported by enterprise-grade security.

Meanwhile, Google Workspace for Education was rolled out in February - backed by an additional distribution agreement with Synnex in Australia - to tailor collaboration requirements to schools, students and teachers, housing four editions across Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus.

Of note to the channel, Education Fundamentals is available to all qualifying schools at no cost with the remaining paid editions allowing partners opportunity to provide more premium features.

“Google Workspace helps teams collaborate, connect, and get things done at work and remotely,” said Rhody Burton, head of channels and alliances across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Google Cloud. “We’re excited that Synnex, a key distribution partner, will help bring Google Workspace to more businesses in New Zealand, helping them reimagine how teams communicate and get work done.”

As reported by Reseller News, Google is seeking to position Workspace as a hub for remote teamwork, bringing together products that were previously loosely integrated into a tightly unified suite.

“Synnex now offers a complete set of Google solutions from Google Chrome devices, Chrome management licenses to SaaS [software-as-a-service] cloud offerings,” added Darren Tan, general manager of Synnex New Zealand. “We are excited that our partners have the opportunity to grow new business channels with a leading cloud productivity solution.”

The distribution agreement comes amid positive forecasts for technology spending in New Zealand during 2021, with investment levels set to increase by 2.4 per cent to reach almost $12.5 billion.

Overcoming a two per cent decline from a turbulent 2020, enterprise software is expected to record the strongest growth at 7.7 per cent as support for remote working continues to expand and improve. According to Gartner findings, spending on IT services is also predicted to rebound, growing 1.4 per cent after a decline, with sales of communications services set to rise by 1.9 per cent.

“Channel partners can now offer an enterprise-grade collaboration solution that can be utilised within schools, institutions and in the office,” said Johnson Ko, sales and marketing manager at Synnex New Zealand. “Google Workspace creates new opportunities for our enterprise and education partners to bring new productivity features to their customers.”