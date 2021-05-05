Dialpad pumps up NZ presence after $100M funding injection

Under the leadership of Benjamin Relf, Dialpad’s NZ country lead, it is hoped the vendor will grow its referral partner program in New Zealand and further support its local customer base.

Credit: Dreamstime

Communications and collaboration vendor Dialpad is putting some of the US$100 million Series E funding round it completed last year into further establishing itself in the New Zealand market.

The Californian company, which specialises in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered communication and collaboration solutions, said it plans to gain additional traction in the local market through an expanded go-to-market (GTM) strategy.

While details about the strategy itself remain scant, the vendor said it wanted to drive the modernisation and unification of communications stacks for “forward-thinking organisations throughout New Zealand with reliable, scalable solutions that support a ‘work-from-anywhere' approach to business”.

Certainly, given the effects of COVID-19 across the business landscape over the past year, it isn’t a bad time for a vendor specialising in unified communications to make a play for additonal market share.

“As a result of the shift to hybrid work environments, we are seeing massive adoption of UCaaS [unified communications-as-a-service] and CCaaS [contact centre-as-a-service] solutions across APAC [Asia Pacific], including New Zealand,” said Young So Lee, senior industry analyst at analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.

“Because Dialpad's platform was built in the cloud, the company is well-suited for global expansion. Its unique split-cloud architecture, combined with strategically placed data centres, reduces latency and ensures HD-quality voice, no matter where customers are in the world,” she said.

To take advantage of the opportunity presented by an expected spending surge in the segment, Dialpad said it had decided to leverage capital from its Series-E funding round to accelerate research and development, while expanding its go-to-market activities with a strong regional focus on New Zealand and Australia.

The company has already made some progress in the local market. Businesses such as Xero, Vend and Trademe are tapping into Dialpad’s AI-powered calling, conferencing and call centre platform to improve efficiency and productivity.

Under the leadership of Benjamin Relf, Dialpad’s NZ country lead and its first Auckland-based employee, it is hoped the vendor will grow its referral partner program in New Zealand and further support its local customer base.

Relf joined Dialpad in December last year from Connect NZ, where he was northern regional manager for more than four years. He has also spent time at CSG, now part of Fujifilm, as well as Avaya, NEC and SieTec.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the local tech industry, it is hoped that Relf’s understanding of the local New Zealand UCaaS market, strong relationships across the information communications technology (ICT) partner channel and passion for technology will prove invaluable as Dialpad works to expand in the region.

“The past year, which included our Series-E funding round and acquisition of video conferencing platform Highfive, has been one of explosive growth for Dialpad across Japan and North America,” said Tenshi Adachi, Dialpad APAC and Japan general manager.

“Dialpad has a strong presence in Australia with a team of 10 and large-scale customers like Bing Lee and Randstad Australia, and are thrilled to place a greater emphasis on the APAC region as a whole to bring powerful Dialpad technology to more New Zealand businesses.

“Ben’s expertise is exactly what we need to grow our referral partner program in New Zealand and support our thriving local customer base,” he added.