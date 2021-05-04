Menu
Apple releases important security update to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS

Apple releases important security update to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS

iOS and iPadOS 14.5.1, watchOS 7.4.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 fix an active exploit in Safari

Roman Loyola Roman Loyola (Macworld.com)
Comments
Credit: Apple

Apple has released updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. The updates contain security patches, while iOS and iPadOS also has a fix for an issue with App Tracking Transparency.

The Webkit fix is especially important. Apple's security update document states that it fixes a flaw where, Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Two phrases you never want to hear in a security update are arbitrary code execution and may have been actively exploited, so it's important that users update as soon as possible.

How to install the updates

Before updating, it's a good idea to back up your data, just in case the update causes problems. To install the update, you need an internet connection. Also, your device will need to restart in order to finish the installation. Here are the steps.

iPhone and iPad

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Tap on General and then Software Updates.
  3. You can tap Learn more to read the release. To perform the installation, tap Download and Install.

Mac

  1. Click on the Apple menu.
  2. Select About this Mac.
  3. In the window that appears, go to the Overview tab if it's not already open.
  4. Click on the Software Update button. This will open the Software Update system preference.
  5. You can click the More info link if you want to learn more about the update.
  6. When you are ready to install, click on the Update Now button. The installation takes several minutes, depending on the speed of the internet connection.

Apple Watch

  1. On your iPhone, launch the Watch app.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online.
  4. When the app finds the update, you'll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

Notes on the security fixes

Apple's security notes state that the follow are fixed in the updates.

WebKit
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2021-30665: yangkang (@dnpushme)&zerokeeper&bianliang of 360 ATA
WebKit
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30663: an anonymous researcher

App Tracking Transparency fix in iOS and iPadOS

The following are the release notes for iOS and iPadOS 14.5.1

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Applesecurity

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 