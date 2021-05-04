Voyager Internet looks to agile for an improved VoIP customer experience

ISP has struggled to deliver a great customer experience for users of its VoIP product.

Alf Wallis (Voyager Internet) Credit: Supplied

ISP Voyager Internet is aiming to deliver significant service improvements for customers of its flagship business VoIP solution, Voyager Voice.

Customer research including surveys of business customers and wholesale and dealer partners prompted the company to form what it calls a "customer experience squad" to create and maintain a smooth, seamless, pleasant experience for Voyager Voice customers

One focus of this research was on the customer onboarding experience.

"The feedback from our customer research showed us that we have struggled to make Voyager Voice a great customer experience," said Alf Wallis, Voyager chief executive officer.

"This is simply unacceptable, especially as we pride ourselves on our excellent customer service. It is our goal to make our customers’ lives as easy as possible, which is why we have taken immediate action by forming this squad."

The squad is a cross-functional group deeply involved in Voyager Voice -- from first point of contact through to onboarding and ongoing use of the solution.

It includes specialists from sales, service delivery, provisioning, credit services, billing, and the network operations centre (NOC), which Voyager established in February.

The NOC was commissioned in response to increasing customer requirements and also to support expansion of Voyager's managed services offerings.



In addition to the squad, a new onboarding specialist will oversee the end-to-end customer journey and will be customers’ main point of contact for any questions or issues.

"This year, we are completely focusing on our customer experience," said Deidre Steyn, Voyager chief commercial officer.

"The Voyager Voice customer experience squad is our first step in improving our customers’ overall experience.

"The squad will ensure that we not only smooth out and fix the issues that are currently a problem, but also continue to implement improvements in future."

The first focus for the squad has been on streamlining Voyager Voice processes and responding quickly to urgent matters that arise.

Longer term, the squad will focus on improving customer interactions, behind the scenes processes, and system improvements.

"All of these things combined, will lead to a much better experience - internally for our team, but most importantly - for our customers," Steyn said.

Voyager Internet founder and director Seeby Woodhouse handed over the chief executive reins to Wallis in February.