Menu
Voyager Internet looks to agile for an improved VoIP customer experience

Voyager Internet looks to agile for an improved VoIP customer experience

ISP has struggled to deliver a great customer experience for users of its VoIP product.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Alf Wallis (Voyager Internet)

Alf Wallis (Voyager Internet)

Credit: Supplied

ISP Voyager Internet is aiming to deliver significant service improvements for customers of its flagship business VoIP solution, Voyager Voice.

Customer research including surveys of business customers and wholesale and dealer partners prompted the company to form what it calls a "customer experience squad" to create and maintain a smooth, seamless, pleasant experience for Voyager Voice customers

One focus of this research was on the customer onboarding experience.

"The feedback from our customer research showed us that we have struggled to make Voyager Voice a great customer experience," said Alf Wallis, Voyager chief executive officer. 

"This is simply unacceptable, especially as we pride ourselves on our excellent customer service. It is our goal to make our customers’ lives as easy as possible, which is why we have taken immediate action by forming this squad."

The squad is a cross-functional group deeply involved in Voyager Voice -- from first point of contact through to onboarding and ongoing use of the solution. 

It includes specialists from sales, service delivery, provisioning, credit services, billing, and the network operations centre (NOC), which Voyager established in February.

The NOC was commissioned in response to increasing customer requirements and also to support expansion of Voyager's managed services offerings.

In addition to the squad, a new onboarding specialist will oversee the end-to-end customer journey and will be customers’ main point of contact for any questions or issues.

"This year, we are completely focusing on our customer experience," said Deidre Steyn, Voyager chief commercial officer. 

"The Voyager Voice customer experience squad is our first step in improving our customers’ overall experience.

"The squad will ensure that we not only smooth out and fix the issues that are currently a problem, but also continue to implement improvements in future."

The first focus for the squad has been on streamlining Voyager Voice processes and responding quickly to urgent matters that arise. 

Longer term, the squad will focus on improving customer interactions, behind the scenes processes, and system improvements. 

"All of these things combined, will lead to a much better experience - internally for our team, but most importantly - for our customers," Steyn said.

Voyager Internet founder and director Seeby Woodhouse handed over the chief executive reins to Wallis in February.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags voipvoice over Internet ProtocolISPsInternet service providersVoyager Internet

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 