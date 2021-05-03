Cyware expands into APJ with Singapore office and regional sales VP

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security software vendor Cyware is expanding into the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, opening an office in Singapore and appointing Gary C. Tate as VP of APJ sales to support the new growth.



The US-headquartered vendor claimed it was “aggressively” building capacity in the region for the delivery of threat intelligence and technical expertise, security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and “cyber fusion”.



In his new role, Tate will be responsible for expanding the company’s growth into APJ markets.

"I'm excited to join Cyware to help organisations break down the silos that exist within the SOC [security operations centre] and to connect intelligence to inform automated threat response at-scale," Tate said.

"The market disruption that Cyware creates is rooted in a cyber practitioner approach, and its agile product team prioritises solving complex customer and partner challenges constantly.”

Credit: Supplied Gary C. Tate (Cyware)

According to Amit Patel, Cywave’s VP for global sales, Tate’s track record for regional business growth is “extraordinary”, most recently working at NuoDB as VP of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC) and APJ.



He also held similar positions at Cylance, Wedge Networks and Cyan prior to its acquisition by Ciena. He also worked at Juniper Networks and ran his own consultancy, ConsultTate, from 1997 to 2000.

"[Tate] understands how to engage customers and partners on every level and understands how to build a team that executes. His leadership and overachieving performance at Cylance in developing the APJ market was instrumental in the company's regional growth and brand presence,” Patel said.

“He's built out global alliances and channel and MSSP [managed security service provider] businesses with multiple cyber security companies across the region. His experience will help build the Cyware brand in APJ for years to come."