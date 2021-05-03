Menu
Internal Affairs and ICT market portal software provider end relationship

DIA will continue to rely on Microsoft SharePoint after oversharing incident.

The all of government Marketplace after it was struck by a security bug last May.

The Department of Internal Affairs, which operates the all of government Marketplace, and portal software provider Bal Lab have mutually agreed to end their contractual relationship. 

The decision means Belgrade-based Bal Lab will not reactivate its portal component of Marketplace after a security bug was found last May that allowed users access to a subset of information belonging to other suppliers.

Upon discovery, the Marketplace portal, which provided service catalogues and other information to government buyers, was taken offline and an investigation launched.

A DIA spokesperson said the department was grateful for the assistance provided by Bal Lab during the start-up and pilot phase of Marketplace.

"Marketplace users will not experience any change in the current service as a result of this decision," the spokesperson said.  

"The site will continue to use a SharePoint instance that has been in place since September 2020 to provide portal functionality."

The system supports agencies’ secondary procurement by providing access to approved ICT suppliers information.

Marketplace is the digital procurement platform for DIA’s all of government ICT common capabilities as well as MBIE’s AoG construction consultancy services panel.  

DIA said Marketplace use was growing significantly, with over $1.3 million of business transacted with ICT suppliers over the first quarterly reporting period to January 2021. 

There are currently 274 ICT suppliers offering 858 approved service listings available to 115 registered agencies.


Tags procurementMarketplacePortalDepartment of Internal AffairsgovernmentBal Lab

