Menu
Kordia buys Base2, extends further into the IT services market

Kordia buys Base2, extends further into the IT services market

Kordia said the buy strengthened its offerings around the modern workplace.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Shaun Rendell (Kordia Group)

Shaun Rendell (Kordia Group)

Credit: Supplied

State-owned communications and cyber security provider Kordia is buying Auckland-headquartered Base2.

Base2 offers managed IT, network, and security solutions with a cloud competency focused on the Microsoft ecosystem, Adobe, and other vendors, as well as certifications in Cisco, Azure, AWS, VMware and CompTIA, among others.

Kordia said the acquisition followed a global trend of convergence between IT service providers and telecommunications and connectivity providers.

Kordia said the buy strengthened its offerings around the modern workplace in particular.

Base2 was established by Greg Sharp, Andrew McBeath, and Ian Baker in 2008. The now 30-strong team will join Kordia as an independent business unit.

Kordia said the acquisition established it as a complete modern workplace, connectivity, cloud, cyber security, telecommunications, and networking solution provider.

“For years, the force of convergence has pushed the IT and telecommunications worlds closer together," Kordia Group CEO Shaun Rendell said. 

"Clients today are looking for single-source solutions spanning connectivity, cloud infrastructure, applications, and networks."

Base2 was voted New Zealand’s number one IT managed service provider for three years running in the Channel Futures MSP 501 List (previously MSPMentor.net) and has also won seven Reseller News Innovation Awards.

“We are adding a proven modern workplace solutions provider, with an extensive base of more than 200 customers and an impeccable reputation to Kordia’s network," Rendell said.

"Kordia now has a considerably expanded capability set which will appeal to existing customers and potential clients around New Zealand."

Kordia has for several years consistently built out its portfolio through acquisitions and organic growth. 

It acquired leading cyber security consultancy Aura Information Security for $10 million in 2015 and followed that with the buyout of specialist cloud consultancy EMRGE last year.

Greg Sharp (Base 2)Credit: Reseller News
Greg Sharp (Base 2)

Rendell said businesses are actively embracing new technologies and cyber security services as they transform using digital and cloud solutions.

“Organisations everywhere are increasingly reliant on trusted partners capable of navigating the path to digital capability with minimal operational disruptions," he said. 

"These market conditions are behind the proactive evolution of Kordia’s offerings, equipping our company to meet current and future requirements.”

Base2 managing director Greg Sharp said joining Kordia provided the division and its customers with a unique value proposition.

“Without reliable connectivity and robust security there is no cloud," Sharp said. 

"The combination of modern workplace solutions with the country’s leading business ISP means single sourcing with proven capabilities across the complete technology stack. 

"This will accelerate transformations at a time where being digital and in the cloud is increasingly recognised as a plain necessity.”

Sharp and McBeath will remain with the business, with Sharp taking responsibility for day-to-day operations and McBeath taking on a strategic technical role. 

Following a period of transition support, Baker will be leaving Base2.

A few days ago, Base2 changed its registered name at the Companies Office to MSB 2021 Ltd. 

No sale price was disclosed.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags KordiaBase 2

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 