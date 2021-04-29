LANtech’s new CEO eyes efficiencies and evolution

Mckee's initiatives are driven by a commitment to continuously evolve and improve the experience for the managed services provider’s customers.

Hayden Mckee (LANtech) Credit: Supplied

Just weeks into his tenure as LANtech’s new CEO, former regional sales and operations manager Hayden Mckee has outlined his focus for his first 90 days in the role, with efficiencies, evolution and building upon past success among the priorities.

“My first 90 days will be focused on enhancing my understanding of the business and creating efficiencies where required,” Mckee told Reseller News. “The financial year ending March 2021 was a very successful one for LANtech and I am dedicated to continuing to build upon that success.

“Our digital workplace practice is growing exponentially in terms of new customers, headcount and products and services – and this will continue to accelerate.

“A security-focused practice is also currently being established with suitably certified staff across all regions. Our core offerings, delivered by our professional and managed service practices, continue to evolve and innovate by seeking to deploy automation and machine learning to our service desk,” he added.

For Mckee, all of these initiatives are driven by a commitment to continuously evolve and improve the experience for the managed services provider’s customers.

In the short term, Mckee is working to implement LANtech’s business plan for this financial year, aligning with his vision for the company – to see it stand as the “strategic partner of choice for existing and new customers by delivering highly relevant managed service solutions, professional services, and long-term strategic roadmaps for our customers”.

Mckee came to the CEO role in early April after serving as LANtech's regional sales and operations manager from Hawke’s Bay for more than two-and-a-half years.

Given LANtech’s role as a Spark New Zealand partner, delivering sales, service and operational support to customers on behalf of Spark, Mckee was responsible for the sales and support function for LANtech, working with local Spark salespeople to deliver solutions to businesses in the Hawke’s Bay area.

LANtech’s longtime managing director and IT industry veteran, Paul McQuinlan, decided to stand down after 35 years in November last year, inviting applicants from the company’s senior leadership team for the new position of CEO.

Mckee said he was fortunate to be successful in his application for the CEO role. Now, with support from the business and his family, Mckee will continue to be based in Hawke’s Bay, his home region, with frequent commuting to the company’s Palmerston North and Wellington branches as required.

McQuinlan, who served as LANtech’s managing director for more than 20 years and founded the company along with Ivan Steinmetz and Ian Cunningham, continues to be a director of the company.

“I will continue to have an involvement in the business in various capacities and I'm confident that the new CEO, Hayden Mckee, is very capable of taking the business on the exciting next phase of its journey,” McQuinlan said in a social media post in early April.

Mckee brings over 30 years of sales and leadership experience with him to the new role, including at least 14 years in the IT sector, predominantly based in Wellington. He was with Revera for more than a decade, spending the final year or so of his tenure there as sales operations manager. He has also done time at Acer.

Mckee’s move to take the reins at LANtech as CEO opened up an opportunity for internal promotion into the Hawke’s Bay sales and operations manager position, with former business development manager Kahl Olsen promoted to the regional manager role from the beginning of April.

For Mckee, the next step is to take the LANtech name to the broader market.

“The time is now right for us to make ourselves more known to the wider business community and demonstrate that we have the maturity, capability and experience to really make a difference in the IT market,” he said.