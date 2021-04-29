Menu
Relationship Unlimited signs up with Platinum Partner to extend Salesforce offer

Extended range of third party software plus unified billing offered

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Martyn Williams/IDGNS

Wellington-based Salesforce house Relationship Unlimited has inked a new partnership with Platinum Partner, a specialist provider of third-party software solutions for Salesforce partners.

Relationship Unlimited said the partnership would help clients access and integrate best in breed third-party Salesforce solutions with exclusive license pricing and a “one stop shop” for billing and support.

Australia-based Platinum Partner advertises systems including Workato, Formstack, Okta, Docusign and Dropbox on its website.

The Platinum Partner relationship would enable Relationship Unlimited to extend its proposition further across a number of leading third-party Salesforce solutions to create a "winning combination based around simplicity, price and support", said Cam Gillett, customer success manager at Relationship Unlimited.

Relationship Unlimited clients have included the Ministry of Education, VTNZ and FarmIQ among others.

As a registered Salesforce partner, Relationship Unlimited combined local expertise with Salesforce certified talent globally, the company said.

“Platinum Partner are delighted to be working with New Zealand’s most experienced Salesforce partner, Relationship Unlimited, and looks forward to what they will achieve for their customers with Platinum Partner’s suite of best-in-class Salesforce solutions,” said Martin Schwall, Platinum Partner managing director.





