Solnet tapped to untangle MPI's Sybase legacy

MPI's fisheries division relies on technology dating back to the early 2000s.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has selected Wellington-based Solnet Solutions to remediate its out of support legacy fisheries and compliance infrastructure and applications. 

The applications and underlying infrastructure were based on Sybase's Powerbuilder 8 development environment, and Sybase Adaptive Service Enterprise 12.5 database, both originally released in 2001, and version 4 operating system technologies.

These are now out of support, with extended support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 5 ending last November.

MPI's Sybase systems will be end of life in 2024.

"This legacy infrastructure affects approximately 21 applications and 19 databases," MPI said in a tender awarded last month.

"The multiple interrelationships between the applications and databases result in significant complexity, where changes to either an application or database will have flow on impacts."

MPI is looking to retain and migrate some of these applications, remove some applications but create read-only archive databases for its data and records, and decommission the remainder of the legacy applications.

SAP bought Sybase in 2010. In 2016 it entered into an agreement with US company Appeon under which Appeon would be responsible for developing, selling, and supporting PowerBuilder. 

Appeon released PowerBuilder 2019 R2 last April.

A 2017 reorganisation of the MPI created four branches with a specific focuses on fisheries, forestry, biosecurity and food safety.

MPI did not disclose the value of the contract.


