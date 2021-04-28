Nextgen picked as first A/NZ distie for cashed-up Sysdig

The new deal with Nextgen comes as the vendor announces a US$188 million Series F funding round.

Anthony Leverington (Sysdig) Credit: Sysdig

Secure DevOps platform provider Sysdig has signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with Nextgen Group, marking its first such partnership with an A/NZ distributor.

Sysdig is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform built on an open-source stack that includes Falco and sysdig OSS, the open standards for runtime threat detection and response.

The new deal with Nextgen comes as the vendor announces a US$188 million Series F funding round at a valuation of US$1.19 billion, bringing Sysdig’s total funding to US$394 million since its inception in 2013.

Already, organisations in the local A/NZ market rely on Sysdig’s platform for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud security and visibility, as do hundreds of companies globally.

Now, however, Sysdig is looking to further expand into A/NZ with the new funds generated by its fresh capital raising effort.

It is hoped that having a local partner like Nextgen alongside the local Sysdig team will ensure organisations operating containers, cloud and Kubernetes environments have the support they need in selecting, implementing and running their new environments.

“Partnering with a distributor like Nextgen is key to helping us gain traction quickly in this region,” Sysdig A/NZ managing director Anthony Leverington said. “Nextgen has built trusted relationships here in Australia and New Zealand, and they are a valuable resource for companies looking to modernise their applications."

“From helping with POCs [proof of concepts] to onboarding and training support, Nextgen provides their customers innovative and independent services that accelerate the pathway to value,” he added.

Gabe Marzano, Nextgen’s cyber security business manager, said Sysdig’s addition complements the local distributor’s growing cyber security portfolio.

“At Nextgen, we’re focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with,” Marzano said. “This is particularly so in our cyber security practice, Nextgen’s fastest-growing business unit, where the vendor mix is carefully curated to provide complementary, synergistic benefits for enterprise customers.

“Sysdig’s solution has very strong integrations with our existing portfolio of cyber solutions. As more customers move to the cloud and transform their application architectures and adopt Kubernetes and containers, there is an opportunity for partners to work with their customers to implement appropriate tooling to ensure secure, compliant environments.

“We’re excited to be supporting Sysdig’s global expansion and by the opportunity this represents for our partner ecosystem,” she added.

In March Nextgen Group expanded its cyber security practice with the creation of an integration platform called CyberLAB.

The aim of the collaborative platform is to help channel partners demonstrate and provide ‘proof of concept’ (POC) in a single customer engagement across Nextgen’s cyber security vendor portfolio and additional vendors on request.

A Dynamic Learning Centre was also built into the platform so partners can learn and see how multi-vendor integrations work in a non-vendor specific environment.

The platform was made available for partners across Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific.