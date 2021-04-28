Menu
AWS partners gain access to new Control Tower program

AWS partners gain access to new Control Tower program

Control Tower customers can now also discover a curated collection of third-party software built for AWS Control Tower.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made a new program available for AWS technology and consulting partners that provides a framework for them to build custom solutions that complement AWS Control Tower capabilities. 

AWS Control Tower can be used by organisations to set up and govern a secure, multi-account AWS environment, called a landing zone.  

Control Tower is used to create a landing zone using AWS Organisations, a service designed to centrally manage and govern an organisation’s cloud environment as it grows and scales its AWS resources, bringing ongoing account management and governance as well as implementation best practices, based on AWS’s experience working with customers as they move to the cloud. 

The new AWS Control Tower program, dubbed Built on Control Tower, can be leveraged by AWS partners to build Control Tower-specific customised professional services offerings and software solutions to integrate with users’ environments.  

According to AWS, the professional services that can be built within the program include customised guardrails, account factory, regulatory compliance solutions and enterprise-specific solutions – like the internet of things (IoT) and data lakes.  

The software solutions that can be built, meanwhile, include identity management, security for a multi-account environment, centralised networking, operational intelligence, security information and event management (SIEM) and cost management. 

At the same time, AWS has announced that Control Tower customers can now discover a curated collection of third-party software built for AWS Control Tower from within the AWS Control Tower console, with a range of professional services and software solutions available. 

Turnkey solutions from participating AWS partners, including Accenture, NTT, SuperWreker, Cloudreach, Rackspace and more, are already available for users to enhance Control Tower environments.  

The Built on Control Tower program partner solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace as well as directly in the Control Tower console.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AWS

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 