AWS partners gain access to new Control Tower program

Control Tower customers can now also discover a curated collection of third-party software built for AWS Control Tower.

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made a new program available for AWS technology and consulting partners that provides a framework for them to build custom solutions that complement AWS Control Tower capabilities.

AWS Control Tower can be used by organisations to set up and govern a secure, multi-account AWS environment, called a landing zone.

Control Tower is used to create a landing zone using AWS Organisations, a service designed to centrally manage and govern an organisation’s cloud environment as it grows and scales its AWS resources, bringing ongoing account management and governance as well as implementation best practices, based on AWS’s experience working with customers as they move to the cloud.

The new AWS Control Tower program, dubbed Built on Control Tower, can be leveraged by AWS partners to build Control Tower-specific customised professional services offerings and software solutions to integrate with users’ environments.

According to AWS, the professional services that can be built within the program include customised guardrails, account factory, regulatory compliance solutions and enterprise-specific solutions – like the internet of things (IoT) and data lakes.

The software solutions that can be built, meanwhile, include identity management, security for a multi-account environment, centralised networking, operational intelligence, security information and event management (SIEM) and cost management.

At the same time, AWS has announced that Control Tower customers can now discover a curated collection of third-party software built for AWS Control Tower from within the AWS Control Tower console, with a range of professional services and software solutions available.

Turnkey solutions from participating AWS partners, including Accenture, NTT, SuperWreker, Cloudreach, Rackspace and more, are already available for users to enhance Control Tower environments.

The Built on Control Tower program partner solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace as well as directly in the Control Tower console.