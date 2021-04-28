Dermot McCann returns to Kaseya as APAC lead

Dermot McCann (Kaseya) Credit: IDG

Dermot McCann, the former managing director of Australia and New Zealand at Kaseya, has returned to the vendor after six years to lead Asia Pacific operations.

McCann will take charge of the IT infrastructure management solutions provider in the role of senior vice president and general manager, assuming regional go-to-market strategy responsibilities in the process.

Having previously led Kaseya between 2011 and 2015, McCann will be based out of the company’s Sydney office and will take charge of selling its suite of IT and security solutions to managed service providers (MSPs).

In the new role, McCann said he hoped to strengthen the vendor’s relationships with MSPs and small-to-medium-sized businesses.



“I’m looking forward to building on my previous work as well as the incredible efforts of the team in APAC, which has positioned Kaseya as a true market leader,” he added.

McCann originally left Kaseya to join Optus Business in 2015, before going on to open and lead the APAC operation of Irish fintech start-up Priviti. After leaving Priviti in March last year, he founded Promysys, a regulatory technology platform, and scaled it across three continents, according to Kaseya.

“McCann’s deep regional expertise and relationships combined with his ability to grow and scale technology organisations made him a great fit for this role, and we’re thrilled he’s back on our team,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “We have ambitious plans in the region, and we’re confident that McCann will provide our current APAC partners with an increased level of support while helping us grow our presence in key markets.”