Wipro deepens Google Cloud play with application development specialisation

Credit: Wipro

Wipro has further deepened its partnership with Google Cloud, achieving the vendor’s partner specialisation in the area of application development.

The new specialisation marks the India-headquartered global systems integrator’s (GSI's) fourth partner specialisation badge from Google Cloud, following recognition for its cloud security, migration and work transformation prowess with the vendor’s offerings.

Broadly, the new specialisation demonstrates Wipro’s capabilities across multiple areas as a Google Cloud SI partner. Specifically, it will allow Wipro’s team of certified professionals to accelerate customers’ modernisation journeys and increase clients’ agility and adaptability with a focus on business outcomes.

“It's exciting to see Wipro continue to invest in Google Cloud skills and expertise, to differentiate its business, and bring thoughtful solutions to customers,” Google Cloud global partner programs chief Nina Harding said. “Wipro’s specialisations demonstrate its proven customer success and high levels of experience and aptitude with Google Cloud services and technology.”

For Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Wipro cloud transformation business vice president and global head, the new recognition builds out the provider’s ability to imbue its clients with end-to-end capabilities in the Google Cloud ecosystem of products and services.

“We are proud of this recent recognition from Google Cloud, which adds to our extensive list of qualifications from our peers and partners in technology,” Padmanabhan said. “Our unique combination of specialisations in key areas like cloud security, migration, work transformation and application development will help develop innovative solutions for customers.

“This recognition will strengthen our credentials in application development and enable our customers to develop end-to-end digital transformation solutions on Google Cloud,” he added.

In July last year, Wipro selected Google Cloud as the provider of choice amid plans to modernise mission-critical SAP applications in an organisation housing more than 180,000 employees, supported by a G Suite productivity roll-out.

The engagement saw the IT services giant “modernise and transform” core enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in a shift to S/4HANA, alongside migrating SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

In September 2019, Wipro expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to target enterprise customers across specific industry segments. The enhanced alliance saw the technology provider build out cloud capabilities in verticals such as consumer goods and banking, financial services and insurance, alongside semi-conductor and healthcare sectors.

More recently, the Indian IT services provider revealed it would launch a new division dedicated to Cisco technologies as the global system integrator (GSI) leverages gold-certified partner expertise to develop end-to-end digital solutions.