Genetec appoints Nexthop talent as first A/NZ channel lead

Will report to A/NZ country manager George Moawad.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Djeffri Setiawan (Genetec)

Credit: Genetec

Canadian IP security vendor Genetec has appointed former Nexthop channel and alliances head Djeffri Setiawan as its first channel sales manager for Australia and New Zealand. 

In the new role, Setiawan will report to A/NZ country manager George Moawad and is responsible for leading the vendor’s channel strategy and partner ecosystem in the region, as well as the day-to-day management of all A/NZ partners. 

While the role itself is new, ARN understands the responsibilities within the role were previously held by Moawad and his wider team.

“Djeffri brings a vast knowledge in channel management to the table and it is extremely exciting to have such a high energy and customer focused individual as our first ever channel sales manager,” said Moawad. 

“We will be looking to Djeffri to accelerate the momentum we have gained since unveiling our direct to the channel strategy at the end of 2020.” 

Indeed, Setiawan's appointment comes months after Genetec made the move in November to work directly with systems integrators and channel partners in A/NZ as part of its go-to-market strategy, with Moawad claiming at the time that it is the "optimal" strategy for the vendor in the local market.

Setiawan comes into the role with 10 years of experience in IT, most recently as wholesale carrier Nexthop’s head of channel and alliances over the last year. He was also Lan 1’s channel account manager for a three-year period from April 2011 to June 2014. 

Between these two roles, he also had a nearly six-year stint at Hills, where he ended up as its general manager of information technology products from September 2018 to April 2020. 

“I’m looking forward to using my wealth of experience in the A/NZ market to further expand and deepen channel relationships for Genetec,” said Setiawan. 

“We have an established reputation for introducing pioneering best in market security solutions and I’m thrilled to be part of their expanding local team.”


Tags Genetec

