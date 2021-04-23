DXC holds major Transpower gig for five more years

Richard James (DXC Red Rock) Credit: Supplied

State-owned national electricity grid operator Transpower has reappointed DXC Technology to manage its Oracle and Linux environments for the next five years.

Transpower, which spent $31.9 million on information service technology maintenance and operations in 2020, issued a series of ICT procurement notices late last year and earlier this year.

The first was issued as a notice of information, covering the provision of IT managed services in support of infrastructure and end-user services last March but, possibly delayed by COVID-19, was then reissued in December.

It finally emerged as a tender in late January.

Infrastructure and end-user services included services associated with desktops, servers, hardware, storage, Microsoft products, database technologies, virtualisation, identity and proxy services.

"The IT service management component of this procurement consists of aggregation services which includes, but is not limited to, incident and problem management," the notice said.

Richard James, practice director at DXC Red Rock, said DXC was committed to delivering continuous improvements and unlocking opportunities for innovation, while reducing costs over time.

"This renewal demonstrates the strength of DXC’s applications capabilities across the enterprise technology stack,” he said.

DXC said its managed services for Oracle would be designed with flexibility to change with Transpower’s evolving needs.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

DXC has a complicated structure in New Zealand mainly due to historic acquisitions. DXC Red Rock is a subsidiary of UXC Holdings (NZ) along with Oxygen Business Solutions and DXC Eclipse.

The group reported total revenues of $49.1 million for the year ended 31 March, 2020, up from $47.8 million in 2019. Net profit fell slightly from $7.9 million to $7.5 million.

DXC Technology and DXC Enterprise report separately.

Also in January, Transpower issued a notice to explore building information modelling systems to be rolled out across its substation assets to support project delivery and maintenance activities.

"As part of this work an Investigation is being carried out into Integrating enterprise systems, such as Maximo, with substation models to provide more efficient access and interpretation of asset information," that request for information said.