ServiceNow appoints Microsoft veteran Eric Swift to lead A/NZ

ServiceNow appoints Microsoft veteran Eric Swift to lead A/NZ

Replaces David Oakley after eight years.

Julia Talevski
Credit: ServiceNow

ServiceNow has hired Microsoft veteran Eric Swift as its new vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, replacing David Oakley, who had been in the leadership role for almost eight years.

Prior to taking on the top job, Swift clocked 20 years at Microsoft, mostly spending time at its Redmond headquarters and holding various roles including Azure and Office 365 global sales leader. 

He moved to Sydney three years ago as its enterprise and commercial sales executive general manager. 

“I’m very excited to see [Swift] lead the A/NZ team to the next phase of growth on our global path to becoming the defining platform company of the 21st century,” ServiceNow APJ vice president Mitch Young said in a LinkedIn post. 

In October, Accenture and ServiceNow joined forces to launch a global business unit dedicated to digital transformation projects. 

At the time, the unit was set to consist of 8,500 people from Accenture who have skills in ServiceNow, specialising in boosting customers’ workflow and platform development, marketing, sales and business development. 

Known as the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, the unit will particularly focus on helping customers create more self-service and remote work programs.


