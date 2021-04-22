Lenovo nabs Alan Nehemia, Dicker Data's NZ sales chief

Alan Nehemia (Lenovo NZ) Credit: Supplied

Alan Nehemia, Dicker Data's national sales manager, is joining Lenovo as senior account executive after nearly two years with the distributor.



Nehemia said the opportunity to "work from a different perspective" was welcome, however so was the opportunity to help address the scale of change COVID-19 had delivered.

"The importance of creating and providing smarter technology for everyone was something that really resonated with me after seeing the scale and immediacy of change during COVID," Nehemia told Reseller News.

"We saw the rise of local-based hyperscale cloud and commercial industries move through working from home, to working from anywhere and right now, to working flexibly."

Nehemia had also worked with both the local and broader Lenovo team while in distribution.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to learn more and enhance my experience in both commercial and channel markets," he said.

"I’m also excited about the opportunity to work closely with our local and experienced leader in Libby Macgregor – someone who is very well respected and has been a fantastic person stepping into the country manager role following Mike Hill."

While Nehemia most recently worked in distribution, he also brings 20 years' experience across enterprise software and large vendor multinationals.

"It has been really interesting to see how Lenovo’s 'One Lenovo' approach globally is bringing together intelligent devices, solutions and services," he said.

"It is something that I feel will have a massive impact on how Lenovo will face the market in the coming years, and that truly is adaptive to the fast pace of change we are all seeing on New Zealand."

Nehemia said he was looking forward to bringing his knowledge and experience to support the One Lenovo approach, and help customers with their top-of-mind concerns, such as how to leverage the likes of edge computing, IoT, intelligent devices and all the data they have.

"Moving from a leadership role into an individual contributor role was one of the most considered parts of my move," he said.

It had been an exciting challenge to build out his priorities in line with the Lenovo team’s plans for the New Zealand market.

Among these were growing the Lenovo intelligent devices group's commercial portfolio focusing on the broader Auckland area across enterprise, global and public sector customers and re-connecting with existing relations within the channel community.

Another was crafting and simplifying Lenovo's local message around the "importance of looking beyond the machine" to show how data creation devices and mobile connectivity would help get businesses back up and running optimally over the next couple of years.

"On a personal note, I’m looking forward to mastering flexible working so that I can be a strong source of support for my four children and my partner as she looks to step back into the workforce," Nehemia said.