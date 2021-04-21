Menu
Quuppa signs first APAC distie agreement with inTechnology

Quuppa signs first APAC distie agreement with inTechnology

Quuppa provides RTLS and indoor positioning systems (IPS) for a range of industries.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Mark Winter (inTechnology Distribution)

Mark Winter (inTechnology Distribution)

Credit: inTechnology Distribution

Real-time location systems (RTLS) vendor Quuppa has signed its first Asia Pacific (APAC) distribution agreement with Brisbane-based inTechnology Distribution to bring its tech and partner program to the region.

Headquartered in Finland, Quuppa provides RTLS and indoor positioning systems (IPS) for a range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, hospitality, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security.

Through the agreement, inTechnology will offer Quuppa’s full range of products for demonstration and deployment, as well as pre and post-sales training and Quuppa certification training to the channel.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number [of] RTLS projects post-COVID and this has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into the RTLS space,” said Mark Winter, inTechnology CEO.

In addition to bringing its product suite to the region, inTechnology will also launch the vendor’s QuuppaOne Partner Program to the APAC channel, which is split between the categories of Solution Partners, System Integrators, Tag Partners and Technology Partners, with the program customised for each partner type.

Broadly, the program offers tools such as business planning, technical support, training, marketing and co-development across the tiers of Pro and Premium.

The latter tier requires a comparatively higher commitment to co-operation, which includes the creation of a business and co-marketing, having regular engagement and planning meetings, as well as a successful commercial deployment, or at least a proof of concept. 

ARN understands the current program is designed to serve the Solution Partners and System Integrators, while Tag Partners are offered mostly leads. co-marketing and the vendor's Tag testing and certification program.

Meanwhile, Technology Partners, for the most part, are offered co-marketing opportunities.

So far, more than 200 global partners have signed up, with Quuppa signing up more than 60 partner agreements in the last year alone. According to the vendor’s CMO Thomas Hasselman, “it is essential to have a more structured way of managing the channel”.

“In the next few years the Quuppa partner ecosystem will be a key driver in shifting the entire indoor positioning market from niche to mainstream,” he added.

The agreement with Quuppa comes a year after inTechnology signed distribution agreements with AiRista Flow and Caretaker Medical in April 2020.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags inTechnologyQuuppa

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 