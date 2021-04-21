Quuppa signs first APAC distie agreement with inTechnology

Quuppa provides RTLS and indoor positioning systems (IPS) for a range of industries.

Real-time location systems (RTLS) vendor Quuppa has signed its first Asia Pacific (APAC) distribution agreement with Brisbane-based inTechnology Distribution to bring its tech and partner program to the region.

Headquartered in Finland, Quuppa provides RTLS and indoor positioning systems (IPS) for a range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, hospitality, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security.

Through the agreement, inTechnology will offer Quuppa’s full range of products for demonstration and deployment, as well as pre and post-sales training and Quuppa certification training to the channel.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number [of] RTLS projects post-COVID and this has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into the RTLS space,” said Mark Winter, inTechnology CEO.

In addition to bringing its product suite to the region, inTechnology will also launch the vendor’s QuuppaOne Partner Program to the APAC channel, which is split between the categories of Solution Partners, System Integrators, Tag Partners and Technology Partners, with the program customised for each partner type.

Broadly, the program offers tools such as business planning, technical support, training, marketing and co-development across the tiers of Pro and Premium.



The latter tier requires a comparatively higher commitment to co-operation, which includes the creation of a business and co-marketing, having regular engagement and planning meetings, as well as a successful commercial deployment, or at least a proof of concept.

ARN understands the current program is designed to serve the Solution Partners and System Integrators, while Tag Partners are offered mostly leads. co-marketing and the vendor's Tag testing and certification program.



Meanwhile, Technology Partners, for the most part, are offered co-marketing opportunities.

So far, more than 200 global partners have signed up, with Quuppa signing up more than 60 partner agreements in the last year alone. According to the vendor’s CMO Thomas Hasselman, “it is essential to have a more structured way of managing the channel”.

“In the next few years the Quuppa partner ecosystem will be a key driver in shifting the entire indoor positioning market from niche to mainstream,” he added.

The agreement with Quuppa comes a year after inTechnology signed distribution agreements with AiRista Flow and Caretaker Medical in April 2020.