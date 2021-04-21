Menu
Duo adds Armis' agentless security platform to its stable

Agentless security embraces a wealth of new networked device types

Rob O'Neill
Jo Haanstra (Duo)

Credit: IDG

Cyber security distributor Duo, a division of Sektor, is now representing Armis, a provider of an agentless device security platform.

Armis provides security and asset management of IT assets beyond the traditional realm, including traditional enterprise markets but also others such as healthcare, manufacturing and retail. 

Armis’ develops out-of-band sensing technology that enables it to discover and analyse all managed, unmanaged, unagentable and IoT devices – including new smart devices such as smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices, kiosks, POS terminals and people counters.

Armis boasts a large global customer base, including 20 per cent of the Fortune 100.

"Unmanaged IoT devices represent the largest attack surface within an organisation and are the next frontier for bad actors,” said Jo Haanstra, the newly appointed general manager of Duo. 

“Armis has the most comprehensive solution to discover these devices and together with their integration partners like Check Point Software Technologies are able to provide strong security controls to mitigate these threats."

Duo was bought by Sektor in mid-2019 for an undisclosed sum.


