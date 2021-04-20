Menu
Leaving Novopay behind, Education Payroll wins Red Hat innovation award

Leaving Novopay behind, Education Payroll wins Red Hat innovation award

Efforts to fix a troubled payroll system appear to be succeeding

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Anna Brodie (Education Payroll)

Anna Brodie (Education Payroll)

Credit: Supplied

IBM-owned open source company Red Hat has named New Zealand’s Education Payroll (EPL) a winner of this years’ Red Hat innovation awards.

The award marks quite a turnaround for New Zealand's troubled schools payroll system, once known as Novopay, which was rolled out over the past decade at a cost off $182 million only to become a case study in project failure.

Even as recently as 2018, $26 million more had to be invested to prevent "almost certain failure" of the system.

It was that final investment, however, that appears to have delivered the turnaround by helping to replace and automate stop-gap and error prone manual workarounds.

EPL manages payroll services for New Zealand’s 2500 schools every two weeks, paying 99,000 teachers and support staff. 

Seeking to fix its processes and supporting technology, EPL decided to replace manual, paper-based systems with a new digital application, EdPay.

Previously, the organisation received more than 14,000 handwritten forms from school administrators at its processing centre every two weeks. 

These forms had to be manually entered into the payroll system, following a variety of business rules that created complexity and introduced risk of errors.

Working with local partner Deloitte NZ, EPL deployed Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation to create a reliable, scalable foundation for EdPay.

Now, transactions are processed in near real-time, providing information on the resulting changes to teacher pay, allowances, or other categories. 

The shift to digital helped reduce payroll administrative time by 25 per cent and increased customer satisfaction from 56 per cent to 80 per cent.

Replacing its traditional, monolithic system foundations with an automated, container-based Red Hat OpenShift environment also helped EPL build, test and deliver services faster.

EPL also adopted several new workflow approaches to improve efficiency and collaboration. 

With Red Hat OpenShift as the foundation, EPL is able to enhance and streamline EdPay into an application that is intuitive and easy-to-use, with reduced technical and operational risk, and increased payroll capabilities for the schools it supports.

“Administrators can go into their application, see their staff list, review details, and immediately get feedback on their submissions,” said Anna Brodie, head of technology and products, Education Payroll. 

“EdPay has transformed the entire experience with incredible improvements to visibility and usability.”

Even though EdPay operated on premise, Education Payroll gets capabilities similar to if it was cloud native, Brodie said.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Red HatOpenShiftnovopayeducation payroll

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland

After Hours made a welcome return to the channel social calendar with a bumper crowd of partners, distributors and vendors descending on The Pantry at Park Hyatt in Auckland to kick-start 2021.

Channel kicks 2021 into gear as After Hours returns to Auckland
The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Show Comments
 