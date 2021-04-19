Menu
Govt strikes procurement framework deal with TechOne

Govt strikes procurement framework deal with TechOne

The move could see up to 23 government agencies switch to software-as-a-service environments.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Ed Chung (TechnologyOne)

Ed Chung (TechnologyOne)

Credit: TechnologyOne

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has struck a new procurement framework agreement with Australian cloud software vendor TechnologyOne, in a move that could see up to 23 government agencies switch to software-as-a-service (SaaS) environments, according to the provider. 

Negotiated by MBIE and endorsed by the office of the Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO), the agreement is designed to provide a common contractual framework, aimed at providing New Zealand government agencies with a clear roadmap for their digital transformation to a SaaS platform. 

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed enterprise resource planning (ERP) software specialist noted that it is part of the NZ government’s reforms to ICT procurement to make it simpler, clearer and faster for agencies and industry to transact services and deliver better outcomes for the community. 

It is hoped the new streamlined procurement arrangements will offer stronger cyber security options for NZ government agencies and improve services to citizens by allowing agencies to be more flexible and innovate more quickly. 

“As the disruption caused by the pandemic enters its second year, we know that strong, secure and resilient IT operations will power the innovations that will drive the country’s economy forward and we believe this is an exciting and economically important step for NZ,” TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung said.  

“The last 12 months have demonstrated the benefits of software-as-a-service environments.

“The organisations which were able to make the smoothest transitions to remote work this time last year were those who had invested in SaaS,” he added. 

In April last year, the GCDO and MBIE developed a framework to ensure limited ICT resources go to support most needed agencies and services. 

The framework outlines how the GCDO and MBIE will work with government organisations to gather requests and aggregate demand, work with providers and others to manage and plan supply and facilitate the triage and prioritisation of requests. 

The framework outlines how requests for ICT resources will be actioned according to the six triage priority groups. 

As reported last year, TechnologyOne was chosen to help Greater Wellington Regional Council have a second stab at replacing its SAP enterprise software. Specifically, Greater Wellington is implementing an ERP programme in partnership with TechnologyOne in a phased, two-year rollout.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TechnologyOneMBIE

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 