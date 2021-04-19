Govt strikes procurement framework deal with TechOne

The move could see up to 23 government agencies switch to software-as-a-service environments.

Ed Chung (TechnologyOne) Credit: TechnologyOne

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has struck a new procurement framework agreement with Australian cloud software vendor TechnologyOne, in a move that could see up to 23 government agencies switch to software-as-a-service (SaaS) environments, according to the provider.

Negotiated by MBIE and endorsed by the office of the Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO), the agreement is designed to provide a common contractual framework, aimed at providing New Zealand government agencies with a clear roadmap for their digital transformation to a SaaS platform.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed enterprise resource planning (ERP) software specialist noted that it is part of the NZ government’s reforms to ICT procurement to make it simpler, clearer and faster for agencies and industry to transact services and deliver better outcomes for the community.

It is hoped the new streamlined procurement arrangements will offer stronger cyber security options for NZ government agencies and improve services to citizens by allowing agencies to be more flexible and innovate more quickly.

“As the disruption caused by the pandemic enters its second year, we know that strong, secure and resilient IT operations will power the innovations that will drive the country’s economy forward and we believe this is an exciting and economically important step for NZ,” TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung said.

“The last 12 months have demonstrated the benefits of software-as-a-service environments.

“The organisations which were able to make the smoothest transitions to remote work this time last year were those who had invested in SaaS,” he added.

In April last year, the GCDO and MBIE developed a framework to ensure limited ICT resources go to support most needed agencies and services.

The framework outlines how the GCDO and MBIE will work with government organisations to gather requests and aggregate demand, work with providers and others to manage and plan supply and facilitate the triage and prioritisation of requests.

The framework outlines how requests for ICT resources will be actioned according to the six triage priority groups.

As reported last year, TechnologyOne was chosen to help Greater Wellington Regional Council have a second stab at replacing its SAP enterprise software. Specifically, Greater Wellington is implementing an ERP programme in partnership with TechnologyOne in a phased, two-year rollout.