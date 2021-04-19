Ingram Micro eases the path to IoT for resellers with MyDevices

Preconfigured and integrated solutions are controlled from an app.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is now distributing the internet of things (IoT) platform MyDevices, equipping resellers to rapidly create and deploy solutions for customers.

The IoT is the network of physical objects containing embedded technology to communicate and sense or interact with their internal states or the external environment.



Los Angeles-based MyDevices offers a range of more than 400 pre-programmed, pre-configured devices which interoperate with any platform or app, as well as pre-packaged solutions for industry verticals.

“With a range of devices suitable for just about any industry, MyDevices is something of a ‘missing link’ for resellers looking to get into IoT solution delivery," said Steve Blackmore, Ingram Micro NZ business manager for networking and IoT.

While that can seem out of reach for local resellers, MyDevices makes it real and accessible, simply by plugging in a sensor or gateway and then scanning the QR code with the MyDevices app.

This activates the device on the network and on the app, with connectivity to a multitude of applications and platforms.

The devices incorporate LoRaWan dedicated low-power long range networks which make sensors capable of connecting over kilometres outdoors and hundreds of metres indoors.

Prepackaged solutions are available for specific business cases.

MyDevices Countario, for instance, is a rapid-deployed people counting solution which provides real-time visibility of occupancy and space utilisation across large venues, retail and workspaces.

Resellers and managed services providers can order the base solution which scales by simply adding more sensors and gateways.

Control is provided by the MyDevices app, with functionality including configurable alerts, reports, sensor maps and data history.

With a built-in application programming interface (API), the solution can also be integrated with other line of business applications.

Other pre-packaged solutions include the Push&Protect panic button solution, cold chain tracking, air quality monitoring, outdoor asset tracking, gas monitoring and more.

Blackmore said MyDevices presented exciting opportunities for resellers targeting New Zealand’s small to medium enterprises.

“The range of solutions is so extensive that it will appeal to multiple industries where people have noted the potential of IoT but come up short on how to cost effectively go from concept to reality," he said.