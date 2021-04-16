Vodafone NZ deepens cloud contact centre play with new AWS standing

Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone NZ) Credit: Vodafone NZ

Vodafone NZ has followed up the contact centre tech partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) it struck last year with fresh accreditation to provide specialised expertise in the areas of contact centre migration and operations, as well as best practices on how to deploy solutions seamlessly.

In July last year, the telco said it would launch a new contact centre solution running on AWS as COVID-19 disruptions accelerated demand for flexible cloud-based services. Vodafone Connect, as the offering is called, was designed to support organisations with customer contact and engagements, create personalised customer experiences and reduce costs.

Vodafone Connect offered a fully-featured, customisable and locally supported solution built on AWS’s cloud contact centre platform, Amazon Connect.

Now, Vodafone NZ has revealed it has been accepted into the Amazon Connect Service Delivery Programme, claiming to be the first business in the country, and one of only five AWS partners in Australasia, to be awarded the status and associated authorisation.

To join the programme, AWS partners are put through a rigorous validation process and are required to demonstrate a deep understanding of Amazon Connect services, extensive experience implementing the products and proven customer success in delivering AWS services to customers.

For Vodafone NZ chief enterprise officer Lindsay Zwart, the accolade reaffirms the dedication the company has shown to delivering its cloud-based solutions.

“In the last seven months, we have seen incredible success with Vodafone Connect, as more businesses discover the flexibility and cost efficiencies of a contact centre solution in the cloud,” she said.

“Our ICT practice works closely with Kiwi businesses of all sizes to customise Amazon Connect solutions and leverage next-generation technology such as Vodafone Voice Concierge to enhance customer interaction,” she added.

According to Nick Walton, AWS New Zealand commercial sector managing director, the vendor has been impressed with the telco’s knowledge of Amazon Connect and embedded services, such as artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities.

“We are delighted to accept Vodafone New Zealand into our Amazon Connect Service Delivery Programme,” Walton said. “Our customers often ask us how to find AWS Partners that drive innovation, meet business objectives and get the most out of their AWS services.

“The AWS Service Delivery Programme meets those needs, giving the customer confidence that by choosing a Service Delivery Partner, they are working with a team that has the expertise and proven success delivering AWS services to customers,” he added.