Singaporean electronics marketplace Reebelo touches down in NZ

In October last year, Reebelo opened shop in Australia following US$1.5 million seed funding.

Credit: Dreamstime

Reebelo, the Singapore-headquartered operator of a marketplace for refurbished electronics products, has launched in New Zealand just months after making its Australian debut.

In October last year, Reebelo opened shop in Australia following US$1.5 million seed funding. Now, the company hopes to bring its goal of keeping tech accessible and economical through a circular economy to the local market.

“Reebelo is really excited to expand its operations to now include the New Zealand market and bring our passion and vision to deliver high quality electronics with the help of local and trusted partners who share the same values as us,” Reebelo Australia country manager Gulrez Tyebji said.

“We want to make sure when consumers buy their next device, it's not only good for their pocket but also the environment,” he added.

The company is aiming for its work with industry partners to accelerate the refurbished category to become local consumers’ first choice for electronics products.

“We’re delighted to work with some great local leading vendors that share the same values on ensuring the circular economy is achieved by bringing sustainable and quality electronics to the market,” said Vasu Bose, Reebelo’s country manager for New Zealand.

Sticking to its sustainability mandate, Reebelo claimed it would plant a tree for every local purchase as part of its growing partnership with One Tree Planted. Indeed, to mark its launch in NZ, the company said it would plant 5,000 trees in the country.

Upon its Australian launch, Reebelo said it had partnered with a number of local sellers who offered refurbished electronics, including OzMobiles, Mazuma, Certified Tech Direct, Becextech, eBargain and Bloombird.

The company has also rolled out collaborations with KTC Group and Alegre, both organisations that deal in pre-owned electronics devices.