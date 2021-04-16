Menu
Singaporean electronics marketplace Reebelo touches down in NZ

Singaporean electronics marketplace Reebelo touches down in NZ

In October last year, Reebelo opened shop in Australia following US$1.5 million seed funding.

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Reebelo, the Singapore-headquartered operator of a marketplace for refurbished electronics products, has launched in New Zealand just months after making its Australian debut.  

In October last year, Reebelo opened shop in Australia following US$1.5 million seed funding. Now, the company hopes to bring its goal of keeping tech accessible and economical through a circular economy to the local market.  

“Reebelo is really excited to expand its operations to now include the New Zealand market and bring our passion and vision to deliver high quality electronics with the help of local and trusted partners who share the same values as us,” Reebelo Australia country manager Gulrez Tyebji said.  

“We want to make sure when consumers buy their next device, it's not only good for their pocket but also the environment,” he added. 

The company is aiming for its work with industry partners to accelerate the refurbished category to become local consumers’ first choice for electronics products.  

“We’re delighted to work with some great local leading vendors that share the same values on ensuring the circular economy is achieved by bringing sustainable and quality electronics to the market,” said Vasu Bose, Reebelo’s country manager for New Zealand. 

Sticking to its sustainability mandate, Reebelo claimed it would plant a tree for every local purchase as part of its growing partnership with One Tree Planted. Indeed, to mark its launch in NZ, the company said it would plant 5,000 trees in the country.  

Upon its Australian launch, Reebelo said it had partnered with a number of local sellers who offered refurbished electronics, including OzMobiles, Mazuma, Certified Tech Direct, Becextech, eBargain and Bloombird. 

The company has also rolled out collaborations with KTC Group and Alegre, both organisations that deal in pre-owned electronics devices.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 