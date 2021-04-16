Menu
Partnering, services encouraged in new $200M government hardware contract

Several changes made since March strategy briefing and one category scrapped

Rob O'Neill
Credit: Photo 1804908 © Chrishowey - Dreamstime.com

The tender has finally dropped for the new all-of-government hardware contract with vendors encouraged to partner and to include services.

Some changes have also been made toe the so-called "gen three" contract since a strategy briefing to potential suppliers last month.

Wi-fi tablet devices are now incorporated into the mobile devices category instead of the supplementary hardware category.

The "meeting room technologies" category has ben renamed "meeting room equipment" and includes three product types - large format interactive displays, interactive/digital whiteboards, and projectors.

Component installation and deployment has been merged into a single installation/deployment service type and redeployment has been added to the disposals/recycling service type.

Partnering for range is encouraged within the services component of the tender, which participating agencies are strongly encouraged to use, but not required.

A proposed specialist technologies category has, however, been scrapped for now with the option of including it later.

The largest change since gen two is the inclusion of a commitment to delivering the government's "broader outcomes" goals alongside hardware delivery experience, product and services in the assessment criteria.

"Given that the gen three contract seeks to implement broader outcomes initiatives as well as ensure that agencies get value for money, we have changed our assessment of respondents’ commercial propositions," the tender said.

Therefore, where in the past respondents would be assessed on just their pricing, the new tender will be used to assess both that and their broader "commercial proposition".

The gen three tender requires respondents to be able to supply all of the product types listed in the essential hardware category - laptops, desktops, and monitors. However, if a vendor cannot meet that requirement it encourages them to participate through partnering.

Vendors and partners responding to the essential hardware category can also respond to secondary services categories.

"If you respond to the essential hardware category, we encourage you to respond to the services categories as well, as agencies have highlighted the importance of leasing and additional services," the tender said.

Participating agencies except schools are required to buy essential hardware from the contract but only "strongly encouraged to but from the secondary categories.

To respond to any of the secondary categories, suppliers must only be able to supply any of the product types listed, not all of the product types.

"For example, if you would like to respond to the computer peripherals category and can only supply mice, you would not be required to supply keyboards, webcams, or microphones, etc. as well to respond to that category," the tender said.

Potential suppliers are encouraged you to supply as many of the product types within their nominated categories as possible because they will be assessed on how their product range meets the diverse needs of agencies.

The contract will be in place for two years with the option of two two-year extensions.


Tags procurementtabletshardwarePCslaptopsgovernment

