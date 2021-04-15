Menu
Huawei NZ revenues plummet as national security restrictions bite

Huawei NZ revenues plummet as national security restrictions bite

Huawei Technologies NZ falls to a loss in year to 31 December, 2020

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Huawei

Huawei Technologies NZ reported a sharp decline in revenue today as mobile network customers shifted to other providers for 5G and other work.

Huawei Technologies NZ reported revenues of $111.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, down from $198.8 million in 2019.

The accounts dropped just a day after key local client 2degrees announced it was moving its 5G and parts of much of 4G contacts to Swedish giant Ericsson.

Huawei's relationship with 2degrees was once so close it helped debt fund the challenger's market entry into New Zealand over a decade ago.

Other Huawei customers have made similar adjustments to 2degrees in their mobile network procurement strategies, with Spark opting for Nokia and Samsung and Vodafone for Nokia.

“2020 was undoubtedly a tough year," Andrew Bowater, Huawei NZ's deputy managing director, told Reseller News

"While disappointing, it’s not surprising that Huawei New Zealand’s revenue was down and that we made a loss in 2020 as a direct result of the global pandemic and the geopolitical interference we have been exposed to."

A Chinese company, Huawei has been beset by security suspicions, particularly among members of the Five Eyes security alliance, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

"Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we remain committed to the New Zealand market and optimistic for our future here," Bowater said.

Huawei was no longer pushing 5G in New Zealand, he said, but would continue to serve other areas of strength in the telecommunications carrier sector and had diversified its offering to align with New Zealand’s climate change and business goals, he said.

The new offering includes enterprise meeting, storage and network management systems, as well as a range of digital power solutions designed to provide better power efficiency for datacentres, carrier sites and Huawei's solar power lineup.

"To complement that, we’re continuing to bring in the latest consumer devices into the market, including an expanded laptop, audio and wearable range," Bowater said.

According to the financial statements, Huawei fell into the red by $713,424, down from a net profit of $4.9 million in 2019

Staff expenses were also well down year on year, from $19 million to $14.9 million, indicating some attrition. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HuaweiEricsson2degreesFive Eyes.

Events

Why experience is the new battleground for partners

Join us for an exclusive webinar, in association with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and learn about the latest industry insights and how technology services continue to evolve to deliver differentiated value, and how partners can be successful in 2021 and beyond.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Hundreds of leaders from the New Zealand IT industry gathered at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November to celebrate the finest female talent in the Kiwi channel and recognise the winners of the Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2020.

The Kiwi channel gathers for the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards

The leading female front runners of the New Zealand ICT industry joined together for the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland, during which hundreds of guests celebrated 13 outstanding individuals who won awards, chosen from more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Leading female front runners honoured at the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards
Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 