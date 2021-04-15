Menu
AWS CloudShell now available in Sydney region

AWS CloudShell now available in Sydney region

The web-based shell environment, based on Amazon Linux 2, was first launched by AWS last December.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its AWS CloudShell tool in its Asia Pacific Sydney region, making it available to local customers and partners. 

The tool is a browser-based shell environment, based on Amazon Linux 2, for developers using command-line tools and scripts inside the AWS Console. 

According to AWS, CloudShell is pre-authenticated with a developers’ console credentials, meaning users do not need to use multiple profiles or API credentials. 

Writing in a blog post, the cloud provider said development tools are pre-installed so no local installation or configuration is required.  

Users can run scripts with the AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI), define infrastructure with the AWS Cloud Development Kit (AWS CDK) and experiment with AWS service APIs using the AWS SDKs. 

AWS first launched the tool in the US, Ireland and Tokyo regions back in December. In addition to Sydney, the company has also made it available in the Asia Pacific Mumbai region, as well as Europe. 


